HAUSER To Stream Special Hometown Performance "ALONE, TOGETHER - FROM ARENA PULA" Today At 1PM ET
DEDICATED TO FRONTLINE WORKERS ACROSS THE GLOBE, PERFORMANCE WILL STREAM WORLDWIDE ON HAUSER'S OFFICIAL YOUTUBE CHANNEL
Apr 27, 2020, 12:15 ET
NEW YORK, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HAUSER announces "ALONE, TOGETHER FROM ARENA PULA," a special performance event from his home country of Croatia. Performing solo at the iconic Arena Pula without a live audience, the event will stream globally on his official YouTube channel today, MONDAY, APRIL 27TH at 1PM ET / 10AM PT. Dedicated to frontline workers across the globe, ALONE, TOGETHER FROM ARENA PULA is the latest effort in HAUSER's continued goal to provide audiences everywhere a much-needed musical escape and solace in these troubling times. The event will feature the acclaimed cellist performing his renditions of classic compositions, including numbers from his recent debut solo album Classic. As a part of this special event, HAUSER encourages fans to support the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Find more info here.
"AT THIS TIME OF UNPRECEDENTED DIFFICULTY, THE HUMAN SPIRIT HAS SHOWN ITS STRENGTH. IT IS FOUND IN THE ORDINARY PEOPLE WHOSE EXTRAORDINARY WORK IS SAVING LIVES, IN THE KEY WORKERS ON THE FRONTLINE AND IN THOSE OF US WHO HAVE JUST STAYED HOME. THOUGH WE ARE FORCED APART, WE HAVE COME TOGETHER. WE STAND UNITED WHILE WE KEEP OUR DISTANCE, AND FIND HOPE IN OUR HUMANITY."
– HAUSER
