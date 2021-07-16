HAVAL H6 HEV Developed on L.E.M.O.N. Platform Makes its Debut in Thailand

At the beginning of the design of the L.E.M.O.N. platform, GWM fully considered the need to provide users with diversified choices. Thus, the platform features flexibility, high performance, high safety, and lightweight, and can be perfectly compatible with products like the 3rd Gen HAVAL H6, HAVAL JOLION and HAVAL DAGOU. With the platform, these models are endowed with a better body structure and stronger performance and the ability to meet users' demand for quality and comfort.

HAVAL H6 HEV, a hybrid model developed on this platform, is also the first model applied with "L.E.M.O.N. DHT" technology in the overseas market. With a 1.5T turbocharged engine and drive motors, this model supports intelligent switching according to different usage scenarios, thereby effectively avoiding the traffic jam conditions featuring frequent braking in urban areas and reducing air resistance faced by the drive motors on the highways. Fuel economy is improved with combined fuel consumption dropping to 4.9L/100km. The model strikes a perfect balance between high efficiency and high performance in all speed ranges and scenarios.

As the first global strategic model built on the L.E.M.O.N. platform, the 3rd Gen HAVAL H6 has been optimized to be 8%-10% lighter than the previous generation, while achieving better performance in acceleration, braking, steering and climbing with lower fuel consumption. Moreover, more than 70% of car materials are made of high-strength steel, and at key parts (like Column A, Column B, and door frame), the baffle bearing pressure reaches 2,000MPa. The body stiffness and safety of the whole vehicle have been significantly improved, truly realizing comprehensive evolution.

HAVAL DAGOU, the second model built on this platform, is equipped with a unitary construction body, MacPherson and multi-link independent suspensions, and an integrated hot stamping door ring to replace the traditional spot welding spliced one. This helps reduce the body intrusion in collisions, and improve passenger safety in 25% small overlapping collision conditions. Meanwhile, the new L.E.M.O.N. platform is highly compatible and extensible, offering adjustable parameters in multiple dimensions of axle base, wheelbase, powertrain combination and suspension travel to meet different driving styles.

The platform, a core reflection of GWM's technological R&D, not only empowers GWM's products, but provides technical support for its in-depth engagement in globalization. In the future, more products built on this platform will be launched globally, bringing users more driving experiences that are economical, green, safe and comfortable.

