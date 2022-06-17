HAVAS HEALTH & YOU APPOINTS ELIZABETH EGAN OF HAVAS LYNX TO CEO, HH&Y EUROPE

Appointment Bolsters Capabilities in Fast-Growing European Market Alongside New Havas Lynx Group Leadership

NEW YORK, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To support a region that has doubled in size since 2017 and has won over 60% of its pitches in the last year alone, Havas Health & You (HH&Y) today announced that it has appointed the Havas Lynx Group's dynamic leader Elizabeth Egan to run the business as the new CEO of HH&Y Europe. Elizabeth will also be responsible for planning our APAC expansion, which is overseen by Charles Houdoux, CEO of APAC & LATAM at HH&Y. To support the Havas Lynx Group as Elizabeth transitions to this broader role, Claire Knapp, current Group Managing Director, will become its CEO. Elizabeth will begin her new role on July 1st. All CEOs of HH&Y's European entities will report directly to her, and she will report directly to Donna Murphy, Global CEO of HH&Y.

Elizabeth Egan has nearly three decades of experience on both the agency and client sides of communication and general management, including at EA (Electronic Arts®), WW (Weight Watchers International), and AstraZeneca throughout the course of her career in APAC and Europe. She joined the Havas Lynx Group in 2018 and became its president in 2019, and her leadership guided the agency to not only become the largest within the HH&Y network but expand its capabilities in several areas. Lynx expanded into the clinical trials space by launching and growing its FAZE division, moved into media for health professionals with the launch of AMP, and expanded the executive leadership team dramatically.

"Not only has the European market expanded dramatically over the course of the last few years, but health is also more of a focus than ever for consumers," said Elizabeth Egan, CEO of HH&Y Europe. "This makes our strategic presence and investment in this region more important than ever. We are extremely proud to announce our leadership changes at this pivotal time in the future of healthcare communications. The global population has never been so alert to the importance of personal health and healthcare choices for all."

Claire Knapp started her career at the award-winning graduate program at the then Creative Lynx company twelve years ago, joining as the first researcher and strategist within the agency. During her time in that role, she pioneered her own insight methodologies as well as being intricately involved in the development of the agency's strategic offering. Upon joining the Havas network, Claire rose through the ranks to the role of Head of Strategy through her work with Global, EMEA, APAC and LATAM clients, as well as by leading blockbuster launches within immunology, endocrinology and oncology. In the past four years, Claire has worked at a leadership level within the Havas Lynx Group across both the creative and media teams and has delivered internationally recognized thought leadership across clinical trial patient-centricity and media effectiveness. She is also a regular equity, diversity and inclusion champion and advocate for the health industry at large.

"I'm hugely grateful for the role Elizabeth has played, navigating the agency through a pandemic in a significant period of growth for us with both grace and care," said Claire Knapp, CEO of Havas Lynx Group. "From my side, having started as a graduate twelve years ago, I am immensely honoured to be taking this role. It's no secret that I am phenomenally passionate about our people, our ideas and our work – so it is an absolute privilege to be able to continue to steer the agency as we deliver impact that truly matters."

"Both Elizabeth and Claire are proven, effective leaders within our business who have demonstrated long-term business acumen and strategic, innovative thinking," said Donna Murphy, Global CEO of HH&Y. "I truly believe this is the right team to drive our business in Europe towards a legacy of success, and I fully trust the future of the business to this team."

Havas Health & You unites Havas Life, Health4Brands (H4B), Lynx, Red Havas and Havas Health Plus, all wholly owned health and communications networks, with the consumer health businesses and practices of Havas Creative Group. The network's approach is centered around Human Purpose and has the talent, tenacity, and technology that health companies, brands and people need to thrive in today's world. For more information, go to www.HavasHealthandYou.com.

