Havas Health & You Strengthens Capabilities in Innovation and Customer Experience

NEW YORK, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The last 12-18 months has dawned a new era in health, along with new expectations of companies across the health spectrum. Adding to the already fast-paced rate of change over the last two decades, necessity-driven implementation due to Covid-19 has led to historical evolution across health and health-adjacent industries over the last year, bringing an urgent need for evolved capabilities and ways of thinking. With data clearly showing that technological and digital adoption, pace of innovation and patient and physician behaviors have shifted with permanency, there is an entirely new set of best practices in health.

Expertise in data-led customer experience, content delivery, product design and emerging technologies are mainstays for contemporary health brands, with the sum of all parts having tremendous impact on business performance. Today, Havas Health & You announces their continued investment in Customer Experience and Innovation with several leadership changes. Pat Thistlethwaite is appointed to Chief Experience Officer for HH&Y and will continue his role as Managing Director of Havas Health CX. Robert Wainwright and Bam Zahraie are promoted to Associate Managing Directors of Havas NOW, in addition to their current roles as Leads of Global Innovation.

Havas Health & You (HH&Y) recognized the increasing importance of delivering seamless, intuitive, and expertly-designed experiences and invested accordingly with the November 2019 pilot and subsequent launch of Havas Health CX (HHCX) in October 2020. HHCX harnesses the scale of the greater Havas data, CX and product design offerings globally, spanning 1600 people in 18 major Havas Villages around the world. Under the leadership of Pat Thistlethwaite, HHCX has grown significantly in size since its inception and has earned business from some of the industry's most notable players.

In tandem, and as Covid-19 acted as a persistent accelerator for the use of new technology, Havas NOW, HH&Y's innovation hub, played a crucial role in driving adoption and innovation across health brands and even rethinking the very ways in which they operate. With the need for both capabilities only increasing, HH&Y will continue to bolster both teams, as they integrate with HH&Y's best-in-class content, data and strategy practices, servicing the needs of the leading health brands of today and tomorrow. The service model allows for brands, both within and new to the HH&Y network, to have direct and immediate engagement with leading minds in each critical category and even to create customized centers of excellence based on specific business needs.

Pat has spent his 20-year career building digital, data and CX capabilities and businesses both in the US and globally. Working agency, client and consultancy-side, he has a unique understanding of the industry, and how it can be transformed. Identifying the emerging CX opportunity, he led the quick and necessary expansion of the HH&Y CX offering with expert guidance. "We are witnessing a revolution in how we treat, cure and care for patients, and in how we communicate about and experience our health overall. Successful health companies will take a complex, data-driven approach that considers the sum of interactions that consumers have with their brands, carefully curating each step and taking a personalized approach to designing their experiences," comments Pat Thistlethwaite, CXO. "Strategy, content, data, and innovation will work in harmony in a way that dramatically improves how players across the spectrum of health interact, ultimately with the goal of measurably improving the lives and health outcomes of people around the world."

Robert has played a pivotal and inspirational role in developing and driving innovation at HH&Y since he joined the network over 10 years ago. Robert was the first-ever digital innovation and experience lead at HH&Y, beginning at LMP, and continuing at H4B Chelsea before stepping into his network role. Robert states, "Modern patient/provider relationships have a tremendous opportunity to focus on implementing technology through a lens of empathy. We can rebuild rapport and meaningful care through thoughtful innovation, focusing on day-to-day unmet patient needs and offering creative solutions for them. By meeting audiences where they are and building them the experiences that they need, we enable them to focus on what matters most: providing quality care rooted in human connection."

Bam is an expert in creative technology, content-driven experience, and user-centered design. He brings with him extensive experience in digital and technology businesses before joining HH&Y seven years ago. He adds, "Common to both patients and providers is an elevated expectation of service; and through innovation-driven methodologies we can break down barriers to delivering it, now more than ever. By emphasizing the individual, we can build experiences that are as intuitive and purposeful as possible."

