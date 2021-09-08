Have a Happy Holiday Season with Chocolate from Chocolove

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chocolove, the Boulder, Colo.-based leader in chocolate quality, sustainability and flavor innovation for more than 25 years, is making the holidays cheerful for all with a brand-new Limited Edition Holiday Collection 3-Bar Pack – featuring Fruit-Nut Medley, Frosted Gingerbread and Candy Cane Crunch flavors – and the return of its popular Tree Bites in Pouches, which are individually-wrapped mini chocolate trees in Peppermint Crème and Hazelnut Latte flavors. Plus, for those who can't eat sugar or are trying to eat less of it, Chocolove's XO No-Sugar-Added bars in eight different flavors make perfect stocking stuffers.

Also popular this time of year are Chocolove's large bars in Cherries & Almonds in Dark Chocolate, Ginger Crystallized in Dark Chocolate, Hazelnuts in Milk Chocolate, and Peppermint in Dark Chocolate.

"Not only are our bites and bars perfect gifts for loved ones, but they can also be used in holiday baking or to make delicious hot chocolate at home," said Timothy Moley, Chocolove's CEO and founder. "Simply melt a bar in a pan with milk and water, bring to just a boil, pour and enjoy a rich and thick cup of hot chocolate."

All of Chocolove's holiday bites and bars are made with traceable cocoa beans, are Non-GMO Project Verified and Rainforest Alliance Certified, which means better working conditions and protections against forced and child labor and that sustainable land management and conservation practices are in place.

The large bars and Chocolove XO No-Sugar-Added bars are available at major retailers and on Chocolove.com now. The Tree Bites and Limited Edition Holiday Collection 3-Bar Pack will be available on November 15.

Visit Chocolove.com to learn more.

About Chocolove

Chocolove was founded in 1995 in Boulder, Colorado, by Timothy Moley with the goal of creating the freshest, best-tasting, European-style premium chocolate that was priced right and ethically sourced. Today, Chocolove crafts each product with care and offers large bars, mini bars, cups, bites, boxes, specialty holiday chocolates, and small-batch handmade truffles in more than 60 artfully balanced, lusciously smooth and full-bodied flavors that can be enjoyed every day. For more information, visit Chocolove.com.

CONTACT:

Emily Rado

Linhart PR

[email protected]

954-592-2003

SOURCE Chocolove

Related Links

http://Chocolove.com

