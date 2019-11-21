Have a Nautical Holiday in Morro Bay: Citywide Crab Pot Tree Lighting, Lighted Boat Parade Weekend, & Paddling Fun in the Bay

MORRO BAY, Calif., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brimming with 15 holiday trees made from old crab pots, brightly decorated boats sailing the harbor, and Santa Claus hanging out in his house on the waterfront Embarcadero, Morro Bay celebrates its true nautical roots during this festive period. This year the Friends of the Harbor Department will build a huge Crab Pot tree made of commercial crab pots on the waterfront in Anchor Park – perfect for the family holiday photo-op.

Winterfest 2019 Events



Visit Santa's House

Visit Santa's House

Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday | December 6 – 22, 2019

Come to the Embarcadero and get a picture with Jolly ol' Saint Nick at no charge. Hot coco and snacks will be available for purchase.



City Wide Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration

December 6, 2019 | Beginning at 3:30 pm | City Park & City Wide

Join Santa to enjoy holiday performances and festive treats during the official lighting of the City Park Tree. The town's Crab pot trees will also be lit for the season.



Lighted Boat Parade Weekend! Participate or just enjoy the fun.

Friday Night Lights

December 6, 2019 | 6 – 8 pm | Embarcadero

Make your dinning reservation for a night of great food as local large vessels and commercial boats cruise the Embarcadero waterway. U.S, Coast Guard Cutter, Pappagallo, Chablis, Black Pearl, Sub Sea vessels 1 and 2, Morro Bay Harbor Patrol and the Bonnie Marie.



Lighted Boat Parade

December 7, 2019 | 6 – 8 pm | Embarcadero

Don't the Morro Bay fishing, leisure, and yachting community compete for cash prizes by stringing up mesmerizing lights that celebrate holiday cheer. It's the night to celebrate holiday wonder.

Holiday Paddle Parade

December 8, 2019 | 11 am – 1 pm | Embarcadero

Open for anyone, Kayaks, Standup Paddleboards, small sailboats, surfboards, or any craft that floats take to the water. Sign-up to paddle a vessel for a chance to win cash prizes or come watch the spectacle.

If you're looking for gifts outside the big-name box shopping centers, check out Morro Bay's artisan makers. Plus, indulge in an abundance of outdoor activities from hiking, cycling and kayaking, to kite surfing or paddleboard yoga and more.

More information on the holidays in Morro Bay, can be found here.

