Have companies inadvertently exposed their data in their efforts to protect their employees from COVID-19?

OCEANPORT, N.J., June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TetherView , the creators of the Digital Bunker™, hosted the Third Annual TetherView Cyber Security Summit "Controlling IT Chaos in Post COVID-19 World" bringing together distinguished speakers from the FBI, Oppenheimer , Columbia University, Cyxtera (CFG), and Akamai (AKAM).

The Summit brought a unique perspective on the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing challenges it presents to business executives and communities. Industry experts provided eye-opening insights on new and increasing cyber-threats including gaming attacks and Zoom Bombings, along with practical advice on how they can prepare for long term potential effects of COVID-19.

"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of employees are working from home across a variety of network connections and devices, accessing and sharing data in an insecure manner putting their organization's data at a huge risk," said Michael Abboud, CEO of TetherView and Summit host. "To combat these risks, TetherView leverages its Digital Bunker™ solution and frictionless cloud technology to expedite an organization's remote enablement strategy and to keep employees and data safe. Going into our third annual Summit, we knew it was critical to call upon a panel of experts to chart a path forward to help companies keep their employees safe and their data secure."

The prestigious lineup of keynote speakers included: Richard Jacobs, Assistant Special Agent-in-Charge of the Cyber Branch, FBI New York; Tom Cowan, Associate Director, Columbia University Center for Technology Management; Shaul Eyal, Managing Director-Research, Oppenheimer & Co; Timothy Horran, Managing Director, Oppenheimer & Co; Les Brun, Director, Merck and Broadridge Financial Solutions; Leo Taddeo, President, Cyxtera Federal Group (CFG), Former FBI Cyber Security Special Agent In Charge; Jay Coffey, Mayor, City of Oceanport, NJ; John Summers, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Web Security, Akamai (AKAM); and Michael Abboud, CEO, TetherView.

The Virtual Summit had two panel discussions, as well as two keynote addresses on Security and Cloud Market Outlook. The first panel, titled Defining IT Chaos, shed light on topics as far-reaching as the economic effects of the pandemic, to specific topics like virtual company culture and the importance of finding ways to make human contact in this work-from-home environment.

When asked about the potential second wave of the virus and how it can impact our economy, Les Brun said, "The world is going to start rebuilding, then stop again, and then start again until we have a better sense of a benchmark of how we operate in this new normal."

The second panel, titled Cyber Security Best Practices, focused on the changes and the surprisingly fast increase in the frequency of cyber-attacks. According to the group, cyber-attacks are up 30-40%. Additional topics discussed touched the importance of establishing a zero-trust policy; and the dangers of remote access to data and e-mail, and the co-mingling of personal and business data.

"There needs to be security mechanisms on every single device that has access to corporate data and many companies currently do not have this in place," said Shaul Eyal.

"Our unique approach to cloud computing ensures that compliance, security, productivity, and user experience is top of mind," said Abboud. "These are the four key components to Cyber Security success in a digital workforce."

We encourage you all to visit www.tetherview.com/#summit2020 for a replay of the Summit to learn more about the current Cyber Security threats and potential solutions to these threats. Additionally, there will be an upcoming series of TetherView podcasts discussing cyber security and building a new digital infrastructure for a post-COVID-19 world.

About TetherView:

TetherView is a digital solutions center based in Oceanport, NJ. TetherView's Digital Bunker™ solution will expedite an organization's remote enablement strategy and keep the business secure. The Digital Bunker focuses on security, compliance, and mobility by including tools like Virtual Desktops VDI, Single Sign-On (SSO), and Mobile Device Management, while eliminating the security risk of Virtual Private Networks (VPN). TetherView will transform an organization's existing legacy IT infrastructure into a new state of the art environment that will allow businesses to use technology as a tool to deliver on its mission.

SOURCE TetherView