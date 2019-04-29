"Have Laptop, Will Travel" Reaches Best Seller Status

Los Angeles-based literary manager Adrian Garcia says: "Given the millenial trend of working while traveling, this compelling story has already drawn interest from film and television producers, domestic and foreign. The strength of the story makes it ripe for a film or television project."

Readers are calling this the male version of "Eat, Pray, Love!" Phil goes digital nomad for a year-long odyssey, traveling to 12 cities in 12 months on 4 continents, as he runs his thriving real estate business from his laptop and smartphone. What these cities are 'really like' will make you laugh, think, learn and even cringe a little. The author's personal journey of self-discovery adds up to a year of life-changing experiences: what's personal is universal.



More than a bucket list on steroids, this memoir reveals tales of food, love, and life in far off lands. Phil aims to inspire readers to pursue their own dreams and aspirations through the joy of travel.

"Have Laptop, Will Travel" by Philip Nicozisis is available at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07PQYWF6Y.



"Have Laptop, Will Travel" has a 5.0-star rating on Amazon.com. Here's what some people are saying:



"Have Laptop Will Travel is a page-turning and inspiring look into 12 cities in 10 countries on 4 continents, and also into what travel is all about: learning and contributing." Dr. Will Tuttle, best-selling author



"This is an easy read and it is 'Philled' with great experiences. You really get into the mind of the author and you are taken along on an amazing adventure." – Emmanuel Manos



"Phil's writing style is light and conversational, making his journey all that more relatable. His dashes of wit and observation are only accentuated by his sidebar tidbits on the geography or history of the city he is in. Really enjoyed the read, and added a few places to my bucket list!" – Geoff Haynes



"This is like the male version of Eat Pray Love." Cristina Kaifer

About the Author:

Philip Nicozisis is a vegan activist and speaker, published songwriter, best-selling author, divemaster, and successful real estate investor, who resides in West Palm Beach, Florida.

