Have You Been Impacted by Magellan Health's Data Breach? - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Investigating Potential Claims on Behalf of Victims of Magellan Health's Ransomware Attack

PHILADELPHIA, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential consumer claims on behalf of victims of Magellan Health's ransomware attack. In a recent breach notification sample Magellan Health, Inc. submitted to the State of California Department of Justice, Office of the Attorney General, Magellan Health stated that on April 11, 2020, Magellan Health was "the victim of a criminal ransomware attack."

Magellan Health's breach notification, among other things, stated that "[t]he exfiltrated records include personal information such as name, address, employee ID number, and W-2 or 1099 details such as Social Security number or Taxpayer ID number and, in limited circumstances, may also include usernames and passwords."

If you believe you were a victim of Magellan Health's data breach and have questions or concerns about Kehoe Law Firm's Magellan Health data breach investigation or potential legal claims, please contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., Michael Yarnoff, Esq., (215) 792-6676, Ext. 804, [email protected].

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors and consumers from corporate fraud, negligence, and other wrongdoing. Driven by a strong and principled sense of social responsibility and obtaining justice for the aggrieved, Kehoe Law Firm represents plaintiffs seeking to recover investment losses resulting from corporate wrongdoing or malfeasance, those harmed by anticompetitive practices, and consumers victimized by fraud, false claims, deception or data breaches.

