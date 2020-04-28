Have You Held Slack Technologies Stock Continuously Since June 2019? - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Investigating Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duties by Slack Technologies Officers And/Or Directors

PHILADELPHIA, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duty claims involving certain officers and/or directors of Slack Technologies, Inc. ("Slack" or the "Company") (NYSE: WORK).

The investigation involves whether Slack's officers and/or directors breached fiduciary duties by failing to disclose that Slack's platform was susceptible to recurring service-level disruptions, such disruptions were increasingly likely to occur as Slack scaled its services to a larger user base, and that Slack provides credits even if a customer was not specifically affected by service-level disruptions, and as a result, service-level disruptions would have a material adverse impact on Slack's financial results.

Slack Technologies investors who have owned their stock shares continuously since June 2019 are encouraged to contact either Michael Yarnoff, Esq., (215) 792-6676, Ext. 804, [email protected], [email protected], or John Kehoe, Esq, (215) 792-6676, Ext. 801, jkeh[email protected], to discuss the Slack Technologies investigation or potential legal claims.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct. Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion on behalf of institutional and individual investors.

