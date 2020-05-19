Have You Held Tupperware Brands Stock Continuously Since January 2018? - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Investigating Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duties by Tupperware Officers And/Or Directors

PHILADELPHIA, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duty claims involving certain officers and/or directors of Tupperware Brands Corporation ("Tupperware" or the "Company") (NYSE: TUP).

The investigation involves whether Tupperware's officers and/or directors breached fiduciary duties by failing, among other things, to disclose the true risk of further impairment of its Fuller Mexico business and whether Tupperware's financial guidance was overstated.

Tupperware investors who have owned their stock shares continuously since January 2018 are encouraged to contact Michael Yarnoff, Esq., (215) 792-6676, Ext. 804, [email protected], [email protected], to discuss the Tupperware investigation or potential legal claims.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct. Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion on behalf of institutional and individual investors.

