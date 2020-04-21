Have You Purchased Or Leased A Volkswagen Or Audi Vehicle With An Automatic Emergency Braking System Manufactured by Bosch? Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Investigating Potential Consumer Claims On Behalf of VW and Audi Vehicle Owners/Lessees Whose Vehicles Contain Bosch-Made AEB Systems

PHILADELPHIA, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential consumer claims on behalf of purchasers or lessees of VW or Audi vehicles equipped with Automatic Emergency Braking Systems ("AEB Systems") with either Bosch mid-range radar sensors ("MRR") or long-range radar sensors ("LRR").

A recent class action filed in United States District Court against Volkswagen AG, Volkswagen Group of America, Inc., Audi AG, Audi Group of America, LLC (collectively, "VW"), and Robert Bosch GmbH and Robert Bosch LLC (collectively, "Bosch") asserts claims against Bosch and VW which sell vehicles equipped with Bosch-made Automatic Emergency Braking Systems. The vehicles at issue in the class action (i.e., the "Class Vehicles") include all VW and Audi vehicles equipped with AEB Systems with either Bosch mid-range radar sensors or long-range radar sensors.

According to the complaint, "[t]he AEB Systems at issue . . . have a defect that causes them to falsely engage randomly and unexpectedly (the 'AEB Defect'). The AEB Defect causes the Class Vehicles to detect non-existent obstacles, thereby automatically triggering the brakes and causing the Class Vehicles to abruptly slow down or come to a complete stop, sometimes in the middle of traffic. Simply put, as a result of the AEB Defect, the AEB Systems at issue here are a safety hazard, not a safety feature." [Emphasis added.]

The complaint also alleges that

. . . the VW Defendants market their vehicles as safe, despite their knowledge that the vehicles are defective and not fit for their intended purpose of providing consumers with safe and reliable transportation at the time of the sale and thereafter. They have actively concealed the true nature and extent of the AEB Defect from Plaintiffs and the other Class members and have failed to disclose it to them at the time of purchase or lease.

Had Plaintiffs and other Class members known about the AEB Defect, they would not have purchased and/or leased the Class Vehicles on the same terms or would have paid less for them. As a result of their reliance on partial representations and/or omissions by Defendants, Plaintiffs and the other Class members have suffered a loss of money and/or loss in value of their Class Vehicles. [Emphasis added.]

