Have You Seen AWATFIT The Fitness Truck Yet? Another Grand Opening in Cary, NC

AWATFIT is thrilled to announce the grand opening of the Cary, North Carolina location. Taking the fitness industry by storm- the AWAT method is we bring the gym to you.

CARY, N.C., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AWATFIT is unveiling its newest location in Cary, North Carolina on March 25th at the Cary Chamber of Commerce to kick off the grand opening. Revolutionizing the way people workout, AWATFIT The Fitness Truck is a gym that is mobile & incorporates the great outdoors.

Each truck has 30 workout stations that address strength, flexibility, core, agility, and cardiovascular training in an enjoyable and uplifting setting. Richard Decker, owner and founder, is ecstatic about the newest grand opening in Cary, NC, as he wants to change the way people view working out.

"Whether you're a professional athlete or just trying to get some exercise after work, the one thing that everyone hates about going to the gym is the environment — running in place, staring at walls, and now germs," Decker said. "When you exercise outdoors, your energy and mood increase automatically, but most people don't have access to a full set of gym equipment outside."

AWATFIT also presents a particularly novel franchising concept with an enticing low investment, high return model. Long-gone are the days committing to a brick-and-mortar location that sees seasonal ebbs and flows; you go where the business is.

Pioneering concepts in both fitness and franchising, Richard Decker's goal is to make fitness fun, accessible and unique for all ages. You'll soon be seeing AWATFIT The Fitness Truck in your city!

Cary North Carolina - AWATfit - Outdoor Personal Training and Group Fitness

