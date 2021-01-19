Haven Life Cooks Up Positivity, Even In 2020

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Haven Life Insurance Agency (Haven Life) , the customer-centric life insurance innovator backed and wholly owned by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual), is continuing its tradition of sharing its Annual Report to highlight meaningful growth from the previous year.

Rather than focusing on charts and sales figures, though, Haven Life's Annual Report highlights the accomplishments of its remarkable customers. Even in 2020, a year unlike any other, Haven Life's customers highlighted moments of hope and inspiration that made the year one to remember for reasons other than the pandemic. To commemorate these achievements, the Haven Life Annual Report doubles as a cookbook, filled with the ingredients that made this past year - and our tummies - full despite the difficult realities we all faced. Each recipe comes directly from policyholders - food they made in their kitchens with the people they love and want to financially protect.

As Haven Term policyholder, JC, put it: "This has been a difficult year for so many people around the world. To cope, I've relied on familiar comforts such as cooking, my pets, and really connecting heart to heart with loved ones I cannot physically be with."

From opening a new bakery, to paying off one's student loans, these and many more achievements made 2020 a meaningful year for policyholders.

In 2020, 84.2% of Haven Term policyholders chose to see the glass as half-full, with many proud of their accomplishments including:

Finishing radiation and continuing to fight cancer

Coming out to friends and family

Giving birth after years of trying

Standing up in support of people who are different from themselves

Homeschooling their kids (a big salute to all the parents and teachers out there who did monumental work!)

Additionally, 65% of customers achieved one of their dreams:

"I got to watch the Lakers AND the Dodgers win championships!"

"I launched a non-profit organization to help build up the community"

"I lost 70 pounds"

"We paid off my fiance's private student loan"

"I coached my son's 14U baseball team to a championship"

Meanwhile, 15.48% of Haven Term policyholders welcomed new pets into their families this year including new dogs, cats, chickens, rabbits, ferrets, guinea pigs and more.

"The Haven Life community continues to inspire us," said Haven Life co-founder and CEO Yaron Ben-Zvi, who, along with his daughter, successfully baked Babka and Malawach - two of his favorite treats as a kid. "Last year was incredibly difficult and challenging for everyone, and yet our policyholders are still able to acknowledge some of the hope that 2020 brought with it."

Haven Term policyholders are looking forward to appreciating all that life has to offer in 2021, with a renewed focus on taking care of themselves and looking out for others:

"I'm going to hike more than I did in 2020 - and, trust me, there was a lot of hiking done in 2020"

"I'm going to learn how to speak Korean"

"I'm going to pursue my dream of rebuilding coral reefs"

"I will not shy away from uncomfortable conversations that I can learn from"

"I will savor every hug"

Read the Haven Life Annual Report to find recipes for all that policyholders cooked up in 2020, such as Vegan Spaghetti Squash Marinara, Japanese Milk Bread, Korean Braised Short Bread and lots more.

