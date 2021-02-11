Haven Life partners with Waffle, providing more individuals with convenient, no-medical exam life insurance

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Haven Life , the customer-centric life insurance agency backed and wholly owned by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual), and Waffle are today announcing a partnership that will allow more individuals to purchase the financial protection they need. Through the collaboration, Haven Simple is featured as the only term life insurance product available for Waffle's users. Waffle is launching in March to offer a one-stop shop to modern customers who seek dependable, convenient and high-quality insurance products with little to no exclusions.

"When we designed Waffle, we went through a rigorous process to identify the most user-friendly and credible insurance products that address the particular pain points in each personal line," said Quentin Coolen, Cofounder & CEO of Waffle. "Haven Life was clearly the best choice for life insurance. They have an incredible reputation in the market and a truly great product with Haven Simple, which only takes a few minutes to apply for. We're proud to work with Haven Life as our sole term life insurance partner."

Available through a completely online application that can be completed in a few minutes through the Waffle platform & app, Haven Simple is designed for customers who prefer the convenience of not having to take a medical exam. Haven Simple offers up to $500,000 in coverage for terms of 5, 10 or 15 years, if approved, and is issued by MassMutual subsidiary C.M. Life.

"Haven Life is always focused on making life insurance as accessible and simple as possible," said Jason Krasula, Head of Distribution and Strategy at Haven Life. "Partnering with Waffle enables us to get important financial protection products directly to the customers who want seamless, affordable and dependable options."

Note: The issuance of the policy or payment of benefits is based on the truthfulness of information provided in the application.

About Haven Life

Haven Life Insurance Agency, LLC (Haven Life) is re-thinking how people financially protect the ones they love. Haven Life is committed to delivering exceptional products, delightful purchasing experiences, and meaningful moments of service to the modern life insurance customer.

Haven Simple is a Simplified Issue Term Life Insurance Policy (CC20 HAVEN SIMPLE in certain states, including NC) issued by C.M. Life Insurance Company, Enfield, CT 06082.

About Waffle

Waffle Labs, Inc. (Waffle) is reinventing personal insurance by offering the "YOU" insurance – a one-stop shop to meet all your insurance needs through high quality products, many of which have little to no exclusions.

