Haven Life Recognized as the Best InsurTech during Benzinga's Sixth Annual Global Fintech Awards

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Haven Life , the customer-centric life insurance agency backed and wholly owned by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual), is being recognized as the Best InsurTech amongst the financial service organizations honored during Benzinga's Global Fintech Awards .

The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards features companies in 35 different categories for their work creating positive and diverse change in financial services. Each category winner underwent two difficult rounds of judging that ranked the nominees on their impact in the areas of payment, banking, investing, technology, financial literacy and more. This was the first time that Haven Life was nominated for the Best InsurTech category.

"Haven Life has always been focused on re-imagining life insurance to make it as easy and convenient as possible for people to protect the ones they love. We're proud of the innovation that we've brought to the industry, from our seamless application experience to finding new ways to build relationships with existing policyholders," said co-founder and CEO Yaron Ben-Zvi. "Thank you to Benzinga for recognizing our contributions to fintech and honoring us as the Best InsurTech."

Some of Haven Life's recent InsurTech innovations include:

Unveiling new life insurance products including Haven Simple , Haven Secure , Salary Protection by Haven Life and AgeUp -- all designed to provide important financial protection products for a variety of audiences

, , and -- all designed to provide important financial protection products for a variety of audiences Utilizing artificial intelligence and data science in unique ways to streamline the life insurance application experience, which was particularly helpful during the pandemic and the resulting surge of interest in financial protection products

Re-imagining customer relationships with the launch of Haven Life Plus , a rider to the Haven Term policy, which offers additional services (like a digital will or fitness app) to policyholders at no cost or a discount to help make their lives less hard

, a rider to the Haven Term policy, which offers additional services (like a digital will or fitness app) to policyholders at no cost or a discount to help make their lives less hard Expanding access to life insurance through new partnerships with organizations like Covr Financial Technologies, Benefitfocus and Aspiration, amongst others

In addition to the Best InsurTech Award from Benzinga, Haven Life has been recognized in 2020 for being one of the Best Workplaces in the United States by Great Place to Work and Fortune, and one of the Best Places to Work by Built In NYC.

About Haven Life

Haven Life Insurance Agency, LLC (Haven Life) is re-thinking how people financially protect the ones they love. Haven Life is committed to delivering exceptional products, delightful purchasing experiences, and meaningful moments of service to the modern life insurance customer.

About the Benzinga Fintech Awards

The Benzinga Fintech Awards is an exciting, forward-looking competition to highlight the companies and individuals with the most impressive technology, advancement and innovation who are building the future of financial services and capital markets. This year, Benzinga is proud to have joined forces with Envestnet | Yodlee and Apex Clearing to facilitate the most beneficial education and impactful networking in the quickly changing space.

SOURCE Haven Life

Related Links

https://havenlife.com

