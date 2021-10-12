Haven Technologies and Unqork Announce Partnership to Help Insurers Advance Digital Transformation and Make Life Insurance More Accessible

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Haven Technologies and Unqork have announced a new partnership to help insurers in the life, annuities and disability industries enable better digital interactions, facilitate core insurance capabilities and integrate with a broader technology infrastructure.

Haven Technologies and Unqork offer leading expertise in their respective fields. Haven Technologies is an advanced, integrated and cloud-native insurtech platform that allows U.S carriers to leverage its new business, in-force management and product development solutions as their own. Unqork is the leading enterprise no-code platform that helps large companies build, deploy and manage complex applications.

Through the partnership, the two will work together to supplement each other's existing individual offerings and capabilities, ensuring shared clients have the most robust insurance platform. Working side-by-side with shared clients, Haven Technologies will focus on providing back-end solutions via their SaaS model, including the support of client's new business, underwriting, policy administration and actuarial components. Unqork will help customers build front-end digital interactions, primarily involving distribution (agent/broker portals, eApps) and customer servicing (engagement & direct to consumer sales, customer portal and self-serve).

"Haven Technologies and Unqork have a shared vision--making life insurance more accessible and available. By partnering together, we can bring the best of our respective technology to help insurers deliver a simplified digital experience, reform complex advisor-driven businesses and launch new products with ease," said Ayan Sarkar, Chief Revenue Officer of Haven Technologies.

"Our no-code enterprise application platform already empowers insurers to deliver new digital insurance products, all while reducing cost, increasing speed and improving quality," said Farooq Sheikh, Insurance Go-To-Market Lead at Unqork. "This partnership establishes a one-stop-shop for insurers' digital transformation needs, helping them create end-to-end systems that communicate and function in unison so carriers can finally deliver on a customer experience that meets their policyholders' expectations."

For more information about Haven Technologies, visit HavenTech.us . For more information on Unqork, visit www.unqork.com/solutions/insurance .

About Haven Technologies

Haven Technologies has built deep capabilities in the life, annuity and disability insurance spaces. And now, our tech is your tech. The same purpose-built platform and expertise that have helped us delight customers, transform complex, advisor-driven businesses, and launch groundbreaking products with speed are available to everyone as a SaaS offering. Use our advanced solutions for new business, in-force management and product development. Let's change the future of life insurance. Together.

About Unqork

Unqork is the industry pioneer no-code enterprise application platform that helps large companies build, deploy, and manage complex applications without writing a single line of code. Organizations like Goldman Sachs, Liberty Mutual, the Cities of New York, Chicago and Washington, DC and Maimonides Medical Center are using Unqork's drag-and-drop interface to build enterprise applications faster, with higher quality, and lower costs than conventional approaches. To learn more, please visit: https://www.unqork.com.

