Having Trouble Finding Hand Sanitizer? You're Not Alone! New Retail Sales Data from SPINS Points to a Sharp Increase in Consumer Spending on Wellness Focused Products, Trend Expected to Continue

CHICAGO, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Calls for the public to increase virus prevention appears to not be falling on deaf ears as newly released consumer spending data shows an upward shift in consumer spending on health and wellness related products. SPINS®, the leading provider of wellness-focused data and marketplace intelligence, looked at five segments directly related to virus prevention & care and found an uptick in consumer spending in February 2020 over 2019*, products included:

1. Hand Sanitizer:

Up 81% in natural retail stores

Up 44% in conventional outlets

2. Immunity-boosting vitamins, supplements and remedies

Up 30% in natural retail stores

Up 6% in conventional outlets

3. Cold & flu vitamins, supplements and remedies

Up 8% in natural retail stores

Up 19% in conventional outlets

4. Allergy & respiratory vitamins, supplements and remedies

Up 33% in natural retail stores

Up 21% in conventional outlets

5. Vitamin C vitamins, supplements and remedies

Up 17% in natural retail stores

Up 14% in conventional outlets

"The good news is that consumers are listening to health experts and are adding an additional layer of protection in their quest to prevent themselves from getting sick," said Tony Olson, owner and CEO of SPINS. "Our data also points to the role our natural retailer partners are playing in the preventative health and wellness decisions of consumers – large numbers turning to specialty and natural retailers over conventional outlets."

*Four weeks ending 2/23/20 versus prior year, SPINS Natural Enhanced and Conventional Multi Outlet Channels

