Hawaiʻi County, Hawaii Affordable Housing Credits Available for Sale

NEW YORK, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Streambank, a leading intellectual property advisory firm specializing in the valuation and sale of intangible assets, is offering real estate developers and investors in Hawaiʻi County, Hawaii the opportunity to acquire affordable housing credits (the "Credits") that can be used to satisfy the affordable housing obligations under the Hawaiʻi County Code. There is no reserve price for each Credit. The Credits do not expire, and may be resold, in whole or in part, to other developers or investors, and are transferable to other projects. Offers for the Credits are due on August 14, 2020.

Hilco Streambank Executive Vice President David Peress stated, "offering is a prime opportunity for real estate developers and investors in Hawaii to obtain numerous credits – with no minimum price – which can be used for developments underway or in the future." Mr. Peress stated that the Credits are especially valuable because there are no radius restrictions, adding that "the Credits may be utilized to satisfy a developer's affordable housing obligations throughout Hawaiʻi County (the Big Island), including projects in Kona and Hilo."

Housing, hotel and industrial project developers and investors with Hawaiʻi County projects in the planning or initial stages of development or rezoning should CLICK HERE or contact Hilco Streambank directly using the contact information provided below to learn more.

