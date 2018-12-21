Hawai'i International Conference On System Sciences Draws Top IT Scholars And Professionals To Maui

HONOLULU, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 1,200 of the world's top academics, researchers and practitioners in computer science and information technology will gather at the Grand Wailea on Maui for the 52nd Annual Hawaiʻi International Conference on System Sciences (HICSS) from Jan. 8-11, 2019 to discuss trending topics and future concepts that may lead to the world's next big technological discovery.

Over the past five decades, HICSS has become the premier forum for the exchange of ideas in the Information Systems (IS) industry. It is one of the longest-running general-purpose scientific conferences in the world and brings together academics and professionals from over 1,000 universities and more than 40 countries in an interactive working environment.

"Early research theories and models of the Internet, drones, social media, human technology, etc., were all discussed at HICSS years before their debut," says Tung Bui, HICSS conference chair and professor at the University of Hawai'i – Shidler College of Business. "HICSS' influence will continue to shape the future direction of technology research in the world."

Key topics at this year's conference include:

Artificial intelligence and their upcoming applications

The workforce in the age of artificial intelligence

Blockchain applications in business and society

Cybersecurity

Business intelligence and data analytics

Gamification in business

Augmented reality

Digital transformation and business strategy

Information technology in health care and wearable devices

In addition, HICSS will feature two keynote speakers. Todd Coleman, professor of bioengineering at University of California, San Diego Jacobs School of Engineering, will present "Technological Innovation for Advancing Population Health," on January 9, 12:45 p.m. Ramesh Gopinath, Vice President, IBM Blockchain Solutions, will present "Blockchain Simply Changes The Way The World Works," on January 10, 12:45 p.m. Both presentations will be livestreamed online.

The proceedings of the 2019 conference are available online: https://scholarspace.manoa.hawaii.edu/handle/10125/59440 .

HICSS is hosted by the Shidler College of Business at the University of Hawai'i at Mānoa. For more information, visit the HICSS website at www.hicss.hawaii.edu . Participating universities include:

AUSTRALIA

University of Melbourne



University of New South Wales



University of Sydney

CANADA

McMaster University

CHINA

Fudan University



Harbin Institute of Technology

IRELAND

Trinity College , Dublin

, Dublin JAPAN

Tsuda College

KOREA

Korea University



Sunkyunkwan University

NEW ZEALAND

University of Auckland



Auckland University of Technology

University of Technology UNITED KINGDOM

London School of Economics and Political Science



University of Warwick

UNITED STATES

Brown Medical School



Brown University



Cornell University



Georgia Institute of Technology



Harvard Medical School



Johns Hopkins University



New York University



Purdue University



Stanford University



Syracuse University



University of California, Berkeley



University of California, Davis



University of California , Los Angeles

, Los Angeles

University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign



University of Notre Dame



University of Texas at Austin



University of Washington

