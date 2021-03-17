Hawaiian Airlines Launches Ontario-Honolulu Service

HONOLULU, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Airlines today inaugurated five-times-weekly nonstop service to Honolulu (HNL) from Ontario (ONT), giving Inland Empire travelers a convenient way to experience the carrier's award-winning hospitality on their way to a Hawai'i vacation. Hawaiian's Ontario-Honolulu service – which will be offered daily starting May 24 to meet summer demand – expands options for Greater Los Angeles residents who have enjoyed the airline's nonstop flights to the Hawaiian Islands from Los Angeles (LAX) and Long Beach (LGB).

"Southern Californians' love for Hawai'i and their preference to fly Hawaiian Airlines have allowed us to keep growing our popular service throughout the region," said Peter Ingram, president and CEO of Hawaiian Airlines, noting that Los Angeles became the carrier's first U.S. mainland gateway in 1985. "We are excited to bring our service to Ontario airport and looking forward to sharing our award-winning Hawaiian hospitality with more guests from the Inland Empire."

Guests boarding Hawaiians' inaugural flight to Honolulu received flower lei and were treated to Hawaiian music and dance. Flight HA73 departs Ontario at 9:05 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with a 12:20 p.m. scheduled arrival time in Honolulu, giving guests ample time to settle into their accommodations and begin exploring O'ahu or to connect to any of Hawaiian's four Neighbor Island destinations. The flight from Honolulu to Ontario, HA74, departs at 1:05 p.m. and arrives at 9:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

"We are thrilled to see this day arrive and to welcome Hawaiian Airlines to all that Ontario International Airport has to offer, as Southern California's fastest-growing and most convenient aviation gateway. Hawai'i has always been one of the most requested destinations we hear from our passengers, so we are confident that this will be an extremely popular route," said Mark Thorpe, CEO of the Ontario International Airport Authority.

Hawaiian, the nation's most punctual airline for 17 straight years, will service the ONT-HNL route with its modern Airbus A321neos, a quiet and fuel-efficient aircraft with 16 luxurious leather recliners in First Class, 44 Extra Comfort seats and 129 Main Cabin seats. Inside, guests will enjoy Hawaiian's award-winning hospitality, including complimentary island-inspired meals by Hawai'i's top chefs and streaming in-flight entertainment.

Hawaiian has simplified the experience for guests to meet the state of Hawai'i's pre-travel testing requirements and be exempt from quarantine upon arrival with a list of state of Hawai'i approved testing providers in Ontario. Guests who obtain a negative test will receive a pre-clear wristband during boarding that allows them to bypass airport screening in Hawai'i.



