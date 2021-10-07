Hawaiian Airlines Moving to Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport

HONOLULU, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Airlines will have a new home at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) effective Tuesday (Oct. 12), when it moves from Terminal 5 and begins welcoming travelers at Terminal B, also known as the Tom Bradley International Terminal.

Hawaiian's guests traveling to and from Hawai'i via LAX will enjoy a modern and comfortable facility featuring more amenities, expanded dining and shopping options and a spacious gate area. Hawaiian offers six daily fights between LAX and the Hawaiian Islands, including thrice-daily service to Honolulu, and once-daily service to Kahului on Maui, Kona on the Island of Hawai'i, and Līhu'e on Kaua'i.

"We appreciate the support of Los Angeles World Airports in our relocation to Terminal B, which will provide our guests a superior experience whether they are beginning their Hawai'i vacation or returning home," said Jeff Helfrick, vice president of airport operations at Hawaiian Airlines.

"When Hawaiian Airlines moves into its new home at the West Gates at Tom Bradley International Terminal, passengers will enjoy one of the most modern and technologically advanced airport facilities in the world," said Justin Erbacci, CEO of Los Angeles World Airports. "LAX became Hawaiian Airlines' first U.S. mainland destination more than 35 years ago, and we look forward to continuing our long relationship connecting Hawaii with Southern California."

Guests departing to Hawai'i from LAX should set aside approximately 15 minutes to transit from the third-floor check-in counters inside the Tom Bradley International Terminal to its West Gates via an underground walkway. Hawaiian's guests arriving at LAX from Hawai'i will pick up checked bags at the first-floor baggage claim. Travelers can also connect between the West Gates and Terminals 4-8 through a sterile corridor without the need to clear additional security.

About Hawaiian Airlines

Hawaiian® has led all U.S. carriers in on-time performance for each of the past 17 years (2004-2020) as reported by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Consumer surveys by Condé Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure and TripAdvisor have placed Hawaiian among the top of all domestic airlines serving Hawaiʻi.

Now in its 92nd year of continuous service, Hawaiian is Hawaiʻi's biggest and longest-serving airline. Hawaiian offers approximately 130 flights within the Hawaiian Islands, daily nonstop flights between Hawaiʻi and 16 U.S. gateway cities – more than any other airline – as well as once-weekly service connecting Honolulu and Tahiti and flights between Honolulu and American Samoa. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hawaiian is operating an adjusted flight schedule between Hawaii and Japan and Korea and has temporarily suspended service in Australia and New Zealand.

The airline is committed to connecting people with aloha by offering complimentary meals for all guests on transpacific routes and the convenience of no change fees on Main Cabin and Premium Cabin seats. HawaiianMiles members also enjoy flexibility with miles that never expire.

Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA). Additional information is available at HawaiianAirlines.com. Follow Hawaiian's Twitter updates (@HawaiianAir), become a fan on Facebook (Hawaiian Airlines), and follow us on Instagram (hawaiianairlines). For career postings and updates, follow Hawaiian's LinkedIn page.

For media inquiries, please visit Hawaiian Airlines' online newsroom.

