Hawaiian Airlines Welcomes Guests to Travel Responsibly with New In-flight Video

HONOLULU, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Airlines is furthering its commitment to educate guests arriving in Hawai'i on how to safely and responsibly enjoy the islands by debuting a new in-flight video. The five-minute Travel Pono spot, which begins airing next week in the cabins of Hawaiian's transpacific aircraft, features five Hawaiian Airlines crewmembers – including a firefighter, volunteers for search and rescue operations and marine mammal protection, and a cultural practitioner – who share expert advice on ocean and hiking safety, conservation of endangered species and the environment, and cultural and community best practices.

"We've served as Hawai'i's hometown carrier for over nine decades, and as residents of this special place, we are proud to welcome our guests with valuable information that will enrich their experience on the islands while helping protect Hawai'i's natural resources and our way of life," said Avi Mannis, senior vice president of marketing at Hawaiian Airlines. "Over the last month we have heard from our community and employees calling for a video like this, and we listened."

The Travel Pono video will show prior to landing on the in-flight entertainment system of Hawaiian's wide-body Airbus A330 and via the wireless streaming function for personal devices on the narrow-body Airbus A321neo.

"We all have a shared responsibility to mālama (to care for) our guests, and in return, we ask that they care for us and our home," said John De Fries, president and CEO of the Hawai'i Tourism Authority. "We thank Hawaiian Airlines for taking a leadership role in educating visitors about how to respect and nurture our people and place, for the well-being of our communities throughout the state."

The in-flight spot is an extension of Hawaiian's Travel Pono program, which the carrier introduced last fall to encourage responsible tourism as Hawai'i welcomed back visitors through its Safe Travels program. The program has since equipped thousands of guests with tips on how to experience Hawai'i safely and respectfully, shared via Hawaiian's pre-trip emails, website, Manaʻo blog, and social media channels.

In addition to the new Travel Pono video, Hawaiian's guests will continue to have access to a library of informative content, produced by the carrier's local partners and ranging from ocean safety to cultural education. In April 2019, Hawaiian partnered with the state of Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources on educational public service announcements focused on caring for the islands' natural resources, and this month added videos created by the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority for its popular Mālama Hawaiʻi campaign.

Hawaiian Airlines' commitment to protecting Hawaiʻi's environment, culture and community remains steadfast. In July 2021, the carrier released its 2021 Corporate Kuleana Report, which details the carrier's progress on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives during the most challenging period in its 92-year history due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To learn more, visit www.HawaiianAirlines.com/TravelPono.

About Hawaiian Airlines

Hawaiian® has led all U.S. carriers in on-time performance for each of the past 17 years (2004-2020) as reported by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Consumer surveys by Condé Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure and TripAdvisor have placed Hawaiian among the top of all domestic airlines serving Hawai'i.

Now in its 92nd year of continuous service, Hawaiian is Hawai'i's biggest and longest-serving airline. Hawaiian offers approximately 130 flights within the Hawaiian Islands, daily nonstop flights between Hawai'i and 16 U.S. gateway cities – more than any other airline – as well as once-weekly service connecting Honolulu and Tahiti and twice-monthly service between Honolulu and American Samoa. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hawaiian is operating an adjusted flight schedule between Hawai'i and Japan and Korea, and has temporarily suspended service in Australia and New Zealand.

The airline is committed to connecting people with aloha by offering complimentary meals for all guests on transpacific routes and the convenience of no change fees on Main Cabin and Premium Cabin seats. HawaiianMiles members also enjoy flexibility with miles that never expire.

Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA). Additional information is available at HawaiianAirlines.com . Follow Hawaiian's Twitter updates ( @HawaiianAir ), become a fan on Facebook ( Hawaiian Airlines ), and follow us on Instagram ( hawaiianairlines ). For career postings and updates, follow Hawaiian's LinkedIn page.

For media inquiries, please visit Hawaiian Airlines' online newsroom .

SOURCE Hawaiian Airlines

Related Links

www.hawaiianair.com

