Hawaiian Holdings Announces Webcast of Investor Presentation at the 2020 Wolfe Transportation and Industrials Conference

HONOLULU, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Holdings, Inc., parent company of Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. ("Hawaiian"), today announced it will webcast a presentation by Peter Ingram, Hawaiian's president and chief executive officer, at the 2020 Wolfe Transportation and Industrials Conference on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. The webcast will begin at approximately 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation will be open to the public through a live audio webcast accessible in the Investor Relations section of Hawaiian's website at HawaiianAirlines.com.

