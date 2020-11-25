Hawaiian Host® Unveils KOHO -- Its First Foray Into Luxury

Hawaiian Host launches new artisanal line of luxury chocolates. Tweet this

The luxury label features handmade artisan chocolates with flavors inspired by the Islands. In keeping with the pioneering spirit of Hawaiian Host founder Mamoru Takitani, this collection is decidedly fresh and innovative, thanks to its thoughtfully crafted flavor profiles and elegant packaging. Think hand-painted chocolate shells with Kona coffee and caramel nestled within; bon bons infused with tart, yet sweet liliko'i or coconut caramel — KOHO entices you to take a Hawai'i-inspired flavor journey beyond the macadamia nut.

The KOHO collection comes in the following flavors:

Macadamia Praline

Liliko'i Caramel

Hawaiian Sea Salt Caramel

Kona Coffee Caramel

Coconut Caramel

Macadamia Blossom Honey Caramel

The above flavors come in three box assortments:

6-piece "Seeker" box of a single flavor. Choose from Liliko'i Caramel, Macadamia Praline, or Hawaiian Sea Salt Caramel ($14.95)

12-piece "Explorer" box containing Macadamia Praline, Liliko'i Caramel, Hawaiian Sea Salt Caramel, and Kona Coffee Caramel ($29.95)

18-piece "Voyager" box containing the full suite of flavors ($44.95)

Within each box, you'll find pieces delicately nestled in trays, wrapped in parchment paper and sealed with a specially designed KOHO label. All boxes include a menu card with images and descriptions of the brightly hued bon bons. Premium ingredients were carefully selected, using locally sourced ingredients when possible.

KOHO by Hawaiian Host is now available online. Visit hawaiianhost.com for more information.

Hi-res images available here https://we.tl/t-kiizzkukPL

About Hawaiian Host Group

Hawaiian Host Group, parent company to Hawaiian Host® and Mauna Loa® brands, is the leading manufacturer of premium chocolate and macadamia nut snacks. Renowned for providing an authentic chocolate and macadamia nut experience, the iconic Hawai'i company has been offering a variety of high-quality, delicious products — from fine confectionery gifts to indulgent snacks — since 1927. Headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaiian Host Group produces more than 40 unique premium chocolate and macadamia nut snacks and distributes worldwide. For more information on Hawaiian Host Group brands, visit hawaiianhostgroup.com

