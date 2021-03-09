Hawaiian Nail Bar Invests in Electrostatic Technology to Help Safeguard Salon Environment from Illness-Causing Germs

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Nail Bar At Southlake is proud to announce our recent investment in the Clorox® Total 360® System, an electrostatic sprayer, to provide more comprehensive surface disinfection coverage to help our customers control the spread of germs on hard, non-porous surfaces that can cause illness.

At Hawaiian Nail Bar At Southlake, we are committed to doing everything we can to help enhance the safety and well-being of our customers all year round. With the Clorox® Total 360® System, we have enhanced our infection control offerings and protocols to help control the spread of germs on hard, non-porous surfaces that can cause illness including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

"Our goal at Hawaiian Nail Bar At Southlake is to help maintain a safer and healthier environment for our customers by offering one of the most effective infection control protocols available," said Huy Ton, Owner of Hawaiian Nail Bar At Southlake. "The Clorox® Total 360® System saves us a tremendous amount of time and allows us to cover high-touch and hard-to-reach surfaces in the salon."

The Clorox® Total 360® System works by charging and atomizing the Clorox® disinfecting or sanitizing solution, delivering a powerful flow of charged droplets that are attracted to surfaces with a force stronger than gravity. This allows the disinfecting or sanitizing product to reach and uniformly coat surfaces, including areas where conventional trigger sprays may easily miss.

Hawaiian Nail Bar At Southlake currently uses the Clorox® Total 360® System to treat a wide variety of hard, non-porous surfaces* including salon chairs and tables, nail polish bottles, and other high-touch surfaces like door knobs.

"The Clorox® Total 360® System enables us to provide our local community with greater peace of mind when visiting our salon," added Ton. "We are proud to serve our community with this top technology and help provide them with an extra layer of protection against the spread of germs."

The Clorox Total 360® Disinfectant Cleaner 1 used with the Clorox® Total 360® System has been approved by the EPA to kill SARS-CoV-2 on hard, non-porous surfaces.

To learn more about the Clorox® Total 360® System, please visit www.CloroxTotal360.com.

*Consult the EPA approved master label for full list of approved use sites and surfaces.

Hawaiian Nail Bar At Southlake is a family and veteran-owned business. We have been serving the Southlake-Grapevine communities for more than 6 years now. We are the only salon in the area that 'open til midnight' on Fridays and Saturdays!

SOURCE Hawaiian Nail Bar At Southlake