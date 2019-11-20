Hawaii's Pacific Current and AMPLY Power Launch Preferred Partnership For Fleet Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure and Energy Services in Hawaii

"After recently launching services for consumer electric vehicles, Pacific Current looks forward to partnering with AMPLY for fleet charging services, which require a complete approach to guarantee every electric fleet vehicle is fueled and ready to go," said Justin Davidson, director of strategy and business development at Pacific Current. "Our partnership with AMPLY will further electrification in Hawaii by simplifying the fueling process for businesses looking to make the switch to electric vehicles."

In March of 2019, the Hawaii PUC announced special charging rates for public and private electric buses, alongside announcing it's 2045 carbon neutral climate plan . Alongside these two initiatives, Hawaii is still seeking ways to reduce the complexities and cost concerns operators have when making the switch to electric. The two companies aim to answer these concerns by providing vehicle solutions and charging infrastructure that guarantees uptime related to charging in exchange for a price-per-mile-driven billing model.

"To accelerate electric vehicle fleet adoption, in Hawaii and beyond, it's important to make it as simple as possible for fleet operators," said Vic Shao, CEO of AMPLY Power. "By establishing a relationship with Pacific Current, we now open the door to vehicle and management options for operators throughout Hawaii, making the switch to electric even easier."

AMPLY provides comprehensive end-to-end services to fleet operators, including operational upgrades and utility interconnections, optimal charging strategy based on drive cycle and duty cycle, debt financing or grant funding for reducing capital expenditures, and implementing resiliency plans where needed. The company assumes the full financial responsibility of the utility account and provides the fleet with flat usage rates. AMPLY also performs onsite operations and maintenance services, and invests in technology upgrades as the needs of the fleet evolve.

About Pacific Current

Pacific Current is dedicated to advancing Hawaii's sustainability and clean energy goals through local partnerships and investments in sustainable infrastructure. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hawaiian Electric Industries (HEI), Pacific Current invests local capital in projects ranging from energy and storage technology to transportation, water and waste, and sustainable agriculture to tackle central challenges facing Hawaii's community: dependence on imported oil, inequitable access to clean technology solutions, and climate change. Pacific Current is an unregulated, member-managed, Hawaii-based limited liability company. For more information, visit www.pacificcurrenthawaii.com.

About AMPLY Power

FLEET CHARGING, SIMPLIFIED. AMPLY Power accelerates the adoption of electric buses, trucks, and private fleets through the first-of-its-kind pay-per-mile-driven model for electric "refueling". AMPLY provides a fully managed charging solution that enables municipal and commercial fleets to deploy electric vehicles confidently and without the hassle. AMPLY handles all aspects of charging operations on behalf of fleet owners and AMPLY's charging systems are optimized for the lowest electricity costs. The company is funded by top-tiered VCs, including Obvious Ventures, Congruent Ventures , KittyHawk , and PeopleFund .

For more please visit www.amplypower.com and follow @AMPLYPower on Twitter and LinkedIn .

