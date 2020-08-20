Hawk-Eye Innovations and MLB Introduce Next-Gen Baseball Tracking and Analytics Platform

MLB selected the Hawk-Eye platform following extensive evaluation of industry-leading tracking solutions. Hawk-Eye Innovations North America and MLB have entered into a multi-year partnership to provide tracking and analytics services across all MLB ballparks and several training facilities. MLB and Clubs rely on this data to power broadcast and digital fan experiences, as well as a range of baseball operations functions - including player development and umpire evaluation. The Hawk-Eye system tracks the field of play using 12 high resolution, high-frame rate video cameras installed at each ballpark. Video from these cameras is synchronized and analyzed to detect and track ball and player movement. In addition to previously available data sets, the new platform provides real-time player pose and motion analysis by measuring multiple points on the body thirty times per second.

"Hawk-Eye's impressive 20-year history in sports tracking has resulted in industry-leading expertise and gave us a high degree of confidence in this partnership," said Jason Gaedtke, MLB Chief Technology Officer. "We are already seeing excellent results during the early part of our season. We set a high bar for performance of the new tracking system and Hawk-Eye has consistently met and exceeded those expectations. We look forward to working with Paul and his team to continue to innovate on this platform in the years ahead."

"Fans can enjoy baseball on a deeper level with increased stats on a specific player," said Dr. Paul Hawkins, Founder, Hawk-Eye Innovations. "Working together with MLB, we're advancing our data capture service as the next core of our business. This new implementation heightens the experience for MLB's players, officials and fans, as we strive for increased precision and engagement. We see this as a crucial step in this journey and are thrilled to be growing our partnership with Major League Baseball."

"Hawk-Eye has become an integral part of Sony, providing a substantial contribution to improving the integrity within sports," said Theresa Alesso, pro division President, Sony Electronics. "Together we are contributing to the increasing excitement of sports with our technology and entertainment properties. We're pursuing cutting-edge tools that enhance sports innovation, promote deeper insights and produce a dynamic way of enjoying games from any location."

The company's Synchronized Multi-Angle Replay Technology (SMART) video replay and distribution system has been used by MLB to support the challenge system used in its Replay Review since the 2014 season. Officiating solutions from Hawk-Eye Innovations are used in over 90 countries, for over 25 major sports, and in 30,000 games in a year.

About Hawk-Eye Innovations

Hawk-Eye is a leading innovator in sports technology. First used as a broadcast tool to analyze decisions in cricket, Hawk-Eye has become an integral part of over 25 sports and covers 30,000 events across 500+ stadiums in over 90 countries annually. Hawk-Eye is part of Sony and has offices around the world.

About Major League Baseball

Major League Baseball (MLB) is the most historic professional sports league in the United States and consists of 30 member clubs in the U.S. and Canada, representing the highest level of professional baseball. Major League Baseball is the best-attended sport in North America, and since 2004, MLB has enjoyed its best-attended seasons in the history of the game. Led by Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., MLB currently features record levels of labor peace, competitive balance and industry revenues, as well as the most comprehensive drug-testing program in American professional sports. MLB remains committed to making an impact in the communities of the U.S., Canada and throughout the world, perpetuating the sport's larger role in society and permeating every facet of baseball's business, marketing and community relations endeavors. With the continued success of MLB Network and MLB digital platforms, MLB continues to find innovative ways for its fans to enjoy America's National Pastime and a truly global game. For more information on Major League Baseball, visit www.MLB.com.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Corporation (Japan), one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K Ultra HD TVs. Visit www.sony.com/news for more information.

SOURCE Sony Electronics Inc.

Related Links

https://www.sony.com

