Hawk Ridge Systems Expands 3D Scanning Product Line With Creaform Partnership

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawk Ridge Systems, a leading global provider of 3D design, manufacturing and 3D printing solutions, has added Creaform 3D scanning technologies to their additive manufacturing portfolio. This expansion gives customers a full range of scanning options to fit their organization's unique needs.

Creaform scanners deliver a level of accuracy and repeatability that is hard to come by with most handheld scanners. Oftentimes, users must make compromises with either resolution or size range with other scanners on the market, but Creaform scanners can capture small details at an extremely high resolution – regardless of object size and surface – making them an industry favorite.

Creaform not only delivers innovative solutions for a wide variety of applications like 3D scanning, reverse engineering and quality control, but also caters to a host of industries including automotive, aerospace, consumer products, health care and many more.

"Hawk Ridge Systems is excited about our new partnership with Creaform," says Paul Rudin, VP of Digital Manufacturing at Hawk Ridge Systems. "Their systems are supremely reliable and accessible to users from a variety of backgrounds, thanks to a compact learning curve and technological fail-safes that practically eliminate the possibility of human error."

"We are pleased to welcome Hawk Ridge Systems to the Creaform family of authorized distributors," Jarrod Schmidt, National Sales Manager at Creaform commented. "Their knowledge and experience in the 3D market will make them a key player for Creaform in the USA."

By joining the Hawk Ridge Systems portfolio, the additive manufacturing product line offers end-to-end solutions of the top 3D printing and scanning technologies, including Artec and Hexagon scanners. Along with these solutions, customers can also leverage the impressive range of resources and technical and engineering expertise that Hawk Ridge Systems is known for.

For more information, Hawk Ridge Systems is hosting a webinar on Creaform scanning technology on April 29, 2021 at 11AM PT/1PM CT.

About Hawk Ridge Systems

Hawk Ridge Systems is a leading provider of 3D design, manufacturing and 3D printing solutions to help customers exceed their business objectives. Solutions include the full portfolio of Dassault Systèmes offerings and additive manufacturing solutions including 3D printers from HP and Markforged, as well as 3D scanners from Artec, Creaform and Hexagon. Based in Silicon Valley, Hawk Ridge Systems has 22 offices, providing coast-to-coast coverage in North America.

