Hawk Select from Blackhawk Network Now Available on SAP® Store

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackhawk Network, a global payments company, today announced its Hawk Select solution is now available on SAP® Store. Hawk Select is an employee recognition gift card mall that integrates with SAP® SuccessFactors® Compensation to provide a rewards and recognition solution for employer human capital needs.

"Hawk Select offers a well-curated catalogue of digital merchant gift cards and prepaid cards to give businesses that use SAP SuccessFactors solutions what they need to inspire employees to perform at higher levels, reach their goals, develop effective habits and invigorate the company culture," said Jeff Haughton, SVP, Incentives, Corporate Development & Strategy at Blackhawk Network. "We're pleased to bring a turnkey solution to businesses that use SAP SuccessFactors solutions. They can quickly and easily add Hawk Select to their SAP SuccessFactors platform and gain access to end-to-end redemption and delivery tools as well as a full complement of gift and prepaid options for their employee rewards."

The Hawk Select solution is currently available to US customers with plans to expand internationally to the United Kingdom, Australia and Germany. Key features include:

Ability to extend SAP SuccessFactors Compensation to offer rewards people will love

End-to-end, turnkey redemption and reward delivery linked to continuous performance

Prepaid and gift card choices across travel, entertainment, health and wellness, experiences, dining and retail

Digital rewards, such as eGifts and virtual prepaid items, as well as physical, multi-brand, and gift/prepaid options

Fast, dynamic and scalable reward solution, with minimal administration and around-the-clock support

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 1,800 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated partner apps they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made via SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

Blackhawk Network is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. As such, it is empowered to build, market and sell software applications on top of market-leading technology platforms from SAP. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs—quickly and cost-effectively.

Blackhawk Network is one of the top issuers of gift and prepaid cards. For more information on the Hawk Select solution, visit blackhawknetwork.com/successfactors.

About Blackhawk Network:

Blackhawk Network delivers payment solutions through the prepaid products, technologies and network that connect brands and people. We collaborate with our partners to innovate, translating market trends in payments to increase reach, loyalty and revenue. We reliably execute security-minded solutions worldwide. Join us as we shape the future of global branded payments. Learn more at blackhawknetwork.com.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties described in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 20-F, that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. SAP cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which SAP has no obligation to update and which speak only as of their dates.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ashley Jackson

The Fletcher Group

719.332.3495

[email protected]

SOURCE Blackhawk Network

Related Links

https://blackhawknetwork.com

