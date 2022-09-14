Hawke Acquires Morphio to Enhance the Launch of hawke.ai

Hawke Media continues to expand its suite of marketing services with the launch of its proprietary artificial intelligence-powered tool for strategy automation.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawke Media launches hawke.ai, an automated marketing strategy and insights tool. The product is the outcome of combining Hawke Media's data, insights, and product roadmap with Morphio, the recently acquired Canadian-based MarTech platform.

"With hawke.ai, we have created an AI-enabled CMO," said Founder and CEO of Hawke Media, Erik Huberman. "This new platform comes after eight years of collecting data and analytics and six years of heavy software development. The platform enables automation at the marketing strategy level based on thousands of insights in various industries."

"Morphio and Hawke Media share a vision to provide actionable insights to marketers," says Nima Mirbakhsh, the CTO of Morphio. "Morphio has data and insights built into the platform, and Hawke has the years of marketing experience and experts to help brands see the forest through the trees."

The launch of hawke.ai is a defining moment in Hawke's mission to make great marketing accessible to all. The platform centralizes data across all major digital marketing platforms in a single view for quick analysis with deep insights. hawke.ai will track performance against your goals and competitors with machine learning while predicting trends. For example, a drop in Facebook Ad performance could be an issue with specific ads or a trend across all of Facebook. hawke.ai will differentiate the two so marketers don't waste time on the wrong concerns.

"The purpose of hawke.ai is to free business owners to focus on the top priorities across their business that need more time," said Huberman. "This tool solves what marketers spend half their time on. Incubated inside one of the top marketing agencies in N.A., a marketers-first approach makes it unlike anything else in the industry."

hawke.ai is available immediately in the U.S., Canada, and U.K. Existing Morphio customers will continue to operate their system as they always have and will see updated branding implemented over the next several months. For more information, visit www.hawke.ai .

About Hawke Media:

Established on the idea that every modern business needs a CMO-level expert to lead marketing efforts, Hawke Media specializes in custom, data-driven, performance-focused solutions to help launch, scale, and invigorate businesses of all sizes, industries, and revenue models. Founded in 2014 by Erik Huberman and Tony Delmercado, Hawke Media is one of the nation's fastest-growing marketing consultancies. While headquartered in beautiful Los Angeles, it has employees in 28 states. Its mission is to bring top-tier marketing to all brands because they deserve it. As a full-service outsourced CMO, Hawke offers a wide array of digital marketing services monthly, a la carte.

For more information, please visit www.hawkemedia.com .

