Hawke Media and Griffin Holdings, LLC Announce New Partnership Geared Toward Helping Struggling Direct-to-Consumer Businesses

There has been a huge shift in the industry, with businesses moving from brick-and-mortar business models to direct-to-consumer ecommerce. But, in this crowded and competitive market, scaling a direct-to-consumer brand is filled with significant hurdles. Often, these businesses find themselves with challenges they are unable to overcome on their own.

With Hawke Media's expertise in marketing and scaling businesses and Griffin Holdings experience investing and growing CPG companies, Nest Equity Partners offers a solution to businesses that find themselves in these situations.

"Combining the talent and expertise at Hawke Media, with the resources and experience of Griffin Holdings, we created Nest Equity Partners to create a soft landing for brands, their founders and their investors," said Erik Huberman, Managing Director of Nest Equity Partners. "That's why this partnership makes so much sense and has me seriously excited. Nest Equity Partners creates an opportunity for companies where, instead of just throwing in the towel and shutting down, they are given another chance at life and success."

"Griffin Holdings management is excited and looking forward to be of support to these growing companies," said a company spokesperson at Griffin Holdings.

Nest Equity Partners is now looking for brands that have reached between $5 and $20 million in revenue generally and are looking for help. Please visit www.nestequitypartners.com for more information and to get in contact.

About Nest Equity Partners

Nest Equity Partners is the strategic collaboration between marketing consultancy Hawke Media and private investment firm Griffin Holdings, LLC. Providing a soft landing for growing businesses struggling to overcome hurdles as they scale, Nest Equity combines the marketing expertise of Hawke Media with the investment experience of Griffin Holdings to allow businesses, their product, their founders and their investors a second chance at success.

For more information or to get in contact with Nest Equity, go to www.nestequitypartners.com.

About Hawke Media

Established on the idea that every modern business needs a CMO-level expert to lead marketing efforts, Hawke Media specializes in custom, data-driven, performance-focused solutions to help launch, scale and invigorate business of all sizes, industries and revenue models. Founded in 2014 by Erik Huberman, Hawke Media is the nation's fastest growing marketing consultancy and is headquartered in sunny Santa Monica. Acting as a full-service outsourced CMO, Hawke offers a wide array of digital marketing services on a month-to-month, a la carte basis.

For more information, please visit www.hawkemedia.com.

About Griffin Holdings, LLC

Founded in 2008, Griffin Holdings, LLC is a Los Angeles, California based, privately held investment firm that specializes in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, growth equity and recapitalizations. The company seeks to augment its portfolio company businesses by providing its operational and financial expertise.

For more information, please visit www.griffinhld.com.

