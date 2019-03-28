Hawke Media Announces Brand New, Custom-Built Los Angeles Headquarters

LOS ANGELES, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After five years of incredible growth, Hawke Media is announcing the opening of a brand new headquarters in West Los Angeles. The $30 million dollar building boasts over 25,000 square feet and $4 million in customizations.

Lovingly dubbed "The Nest," Hawke Media's new home is sleek and modern featuring a multitude of conference and call rooms, industrial decor complete with exposed brick and plentiful natural light, an indoor stage with stadium seating, two contemporary kitchens with cold brew coffee and kombucha on tap, two outdoor patios for enjoying the Santa Monica sun, a recreation room for employees to let off some steam and an open, sprawling, dog-friendly layout. The new office space speaks volumes to not only the growth of Hawke Media as a company, but also to the blossoming eCommerce community within Los Angeles.

"Having our own building, built to compliment the way we operate, is a huge step for us," said Hawke Media CEO and founder, Erik Huberman. "We're incredibly excited to have created our Hawke Nest and the company version of our dream home."

To celebrate the opening of their new headquarters, Hawke Media is holding an exclusive, red carpet event on Thursday, April 4th, 2019 from 6 to 8PM. Guests include notable Los Angeles government officials, Southern California's most influential entrepreneurs, venture capitalists and executives from top Los Angeles-based ecommerce companies like K-Swiss, The Getty, FabFitFun and Franne Golde.

The event is invitation only. To inquire about attending or for media or other inquiries, please contact Shayna Zeigen at shayna@hawkemedia.com

