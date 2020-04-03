Hawkeye Systems Announces Initial Order of Respirator Masks in Support of COVID-19 Pandemic Response in Memphis

SAVANNAH, Georgia, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawkeye Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: HWKE), a technology holding company now focused on pandemic management products and services, announced today it has begun fulfilling its first $1.25M purchase order from the City of Memphis to support its critical need for 3-ply respirator masks.

Corby Marshall, CEO of Hawkeye, stated, "We look forward to supporting the City of Memphis as we continue to evolve as a company in response to the current historic times. We have reached an inflection point that we believe will best position the company to build long-term shareholder value going forward. As the demand for pandemic management products and services continues to be galvanized by the spread of COVID-19, due to a global lack of virus preparedness, we are committed to leveraging our resources to assist in the refinement of the pandemic response processes in our country and abroad."

Under terms of the agreement the Company paid a $150,000 deposit to the manufacturer to secure delivery of the 3-ply ear-loop masks. The Company expects to fulfill similar ongoing purchase orders in support of the mission critical medical supply needs of U.S. municipalities.

About Hawkeye Systems, Inc.

Hawkeye Systems, Inc. is a technology holding company focused on pandemic management products and services. Led by a West Point, U.S. Military Academy graduate, the Company is committed to leveraging its extensive resources in support of its ongoing mission to help our government and medical infrastructure keep civilians safe.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to the body camera system, the potential success of the body camera system, our growth strategy and product development including that of the body camera system, acquisition of Radiant Images, and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated are: risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; our dependence on third-party suppliers and partners; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. Important factors that may cause the actual results to differ from those expressed within may include, but are not limited to: the success or failure of Hawkeye's efforts to successfully market its camera; systems, other products and services as scheduled; Hawkeye's ability to attract and retain quality employees; the effect of changing economic conditions; increased competition; the ability of Hawkeye to obtain adequate debt or equity financing. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

Corby Marshall, CEO

Number: +1-(800)-531-8799

Email: [email protected]

Website: hawkeyesystemsinc.com

Investor relations - [email protected]

