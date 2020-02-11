Hawkeye Systems Future Subsidiary Selected to Participate on Expert Panel with Google and NASA at Upcoming HPA Tech Retreat

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawkeye Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: HWKE) announces that future subsidiary Radiant Images co-founder Michael Mansouri has been chosen to participate on a discussion panel with other established tech mavens from Google, NASA and Real Networks on Feb. 17 at the Hollywood Professional Association Tech Retreat.

Now in its 25th year, the HPA Tech Retreat is the pre-eminent gathering of industry-leading thinkers and innovation-focused companies engaged in the creation, management, and dissemination of content. The 2020 Tech Retreat will be held at the Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

Mansouri of Radiant will serve on a world-class panel along with three other well-known leaders in technology: Paul Debevec, Senior Scientist at Google VR; Rodney Grubbs, Program Manager at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center; and Reza Rassool, CTO at Real Networks. The panel is titled Extreme Innovation: Human Visual Experience from Everywhere. The limits of camera engineering are being pushed at every extreme, from the microscopic to the gargantuan, from Arctic to volcanic, from oceanic floors to the outer reaches of space, and at every square inch around us. Can we see everything we'd ever want to see? And if we can, what will that tell us?

Mansouri will detail for the audience Radiant's recent breakthrough technology advancements and, along with the other forward-thinking industry leaders on the panel, share key insights and predictors of where technology is headed.

Mansouri is known as one of the industry's most knowledgeable, inventive and passionate technologists in all aspects of film and technology. He is an associate member of the ASC (American Society of Cinematographers), an invite-only membership group limited to less than 400 experts with distinguished credits in motion pictures. Mansouri was recognized by Studio Daily as one of the top 50 creatives and technologists in the industry.

"I'm truly honored to have been selected to participate on such an amazing panel and share the stage with this group," Mansouri said.

He added, "The 5G revolution is changing the game for those of us who are early adopters of immersive technologies. With Radiant's latest advancements in AI, automation and immersive technology, we're constantly pushing the boundaries to deliver the kinds of experiences we are imagining. By enabling a fully-mobile and connected society, 5G is unleashing technological and human possibility, which is creating massive business and financial opportunities."

Radiant has a long-running track record of groundbreaking innovations and technology developments with a recent string of breakthrough accomplishments and accolades, including three industry awards in recent months for technical achievements in the field of immersive technology and artificial intelligence. Also, in early 2019, Radiant's proprietary technology, utilized in its AXA Stage, was installed at Sony Pictures for its next-gen innovation movie studios. Last month, Radiant captured the world's first-ever 8K immersive live broadcast via 5G of a major sports event, the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl.

Radiant Images has built a reputation as pioneers and innovators in the area of AI, automation and immersive technology, and their breakthrough achievements make them well positioned to continue to lead the way through the current technology cycle and beyond. Companies and organizations across a range of industries are keeping a close eye on Radiant as they make their next strategic move to advance technology into the future.

About Radiant Images

Established in 2005, Radiant Images is a multi-award winning technology company and leader in advanced imaging utilized for holographic videos that is transforming media, entertainment and communication devices now and in the future. The company stands apart as a hub of innovation and technological advances in cinema, immersive, volumetric and light field capture, serving clients worldwide in a range of industries. Radiant has been part of some of the world's first and largest never-before immersive experiences, such as the Emmy award winning NASA / JPL's 2018 Interactive Program for Cassini's Grand Finale.

Radiant's AXA system debuted at the National Broadcasters Association in Las Vegas in 2017, showcasing in all leading camera manufacturer exhibits such as ARRI, Sony, Canon, Panasonic, and Red Digital Cinema.

In 2018, Radiant Images was commissioned by Sony Electronics to develop the world's first truly portable light field camera system, called The Meridian, which debuted at the CineGear Expo. That fall, ICG Magazine named Radiant Images "Light Years Ahead" for its advances in holographic video technology with light field and volumetric.

Radiant's innovation continues to be recognized. In June 2019, the company received the Tech Innovation Award from Definition Magazine. In October, Radiant was honored with the prestigious Lumiere Award for its AXA Volumetric Stage and its development of holographic video technology. Wealth & Finance International in November named Radiant as a leading innovator in 360 image analysis solutions for the coveted Artificial Intelligence Awards 2019.

About Hawkeye Systems, Inc.

Hawkeye Systems, Inc. is an American next-generation imaging technology company developing products and services for military, police and the safety of civilians. The company is focused on developing cutting edge optical imaging products and services to assist the military and police forces with Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR).

Hawkeye is led by a U.S. Military Academy (West Point) graduate, as well as film and entertainment industry leaders. We are researching, designing, and developing technology systems to protect and assist our military, police officers and first responders while helping keep civilians safe from all threats both foreign and domestic.

