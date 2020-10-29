Hawksearch Launches Integration for Commerce Cloud on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawksearch announced today that it has launched an integration for Salesforce Commerce Cloud on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to increase conversions through advanced search, recommendations and navigation. According to Forrester Research, 43% of site visitors immediately use the search box and searchers are 2-3 times more likely to convert. Hawksearch uses the power of both site relevancy and personalized visitor knowledge to deliver a refined search experience to users.

Built on Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Hawksearch is currently available on AppExchange at https://sforce.co/3d0Ns5C .

Hawksearch

By providing features like autocomplete, product data analyzers with sentiment analysis, enriched product comparisons, recommendations, and personalized search strategies out of the box, Hawksearch can deliver an improved site experience and increased revenue per visitor.

On the front end, marketers and merchandisers will enjoy a broad range of canned and customizable reports and an easy-to-use interface to manage the platform, tweak the merchandising of their products, learn about their business, and easily answer the question of "Why did this come up when I searched for that?" Some of the companies that have seen success with Hawksearch include Stuart Weitzman, Powell's Books, Samaritan Health, and Berlin Packaging.

Comments on the News

"We are excited to launch our integration on AppExchange and provide retailers the opportunity to maximize the conversion of their site visitors," Michael Benedict, General Manager Hawksearch said. "Hawksearch was built upon the mission of providing personalized and relevant shopping experiences and this integration goes hand in hand with that vision."

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 solutions, 8 million customer installs and 90,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.

About Hawksearch

Hawksearch is an intelligent search and recommendations platform that powers success for any size business across all industries. Our goal is to equip organizations with innovative tools to deliver accurate and customizable search experiences that enable users to find the relevant results for their needs in context, no matter the device, platform, or language. With 1500+ implementations completed, Hawksearch is utilized for delivering engaging and personalized search functionality through our innovative features, which enable marketers, merchandisers and developers to accomplish their goals.

