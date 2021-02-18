HawkSoft Adds Commercial Lines Quoting Solution with Integration with Semsee

CANBY, Ore., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Independents agents have long clamored for a reliable commercial lines quoting platform that mirrors the ease and robustness of personal lines quoting. HawkSoft's integration with Semsee, a leading small commercial quoting platform for independent agents, allows agents to seamlessly quote small commercial lines using data from HawkSoft's agency management system. Information from the HawkSoft management system will populate the Semsee system via HawkSoft's Partner API, enabling agents to quote new and renewal business faster and more efficiently and significantly reducing data entry for agents.

The integration and partnership between HawkSoft and Semsee feed into each company's strategic objectives for 2021. Semsee's vision is to make agents' ability to quote commercial lines simpler, smarter, and faster. HawkSoft continues to expand their ecosystem of partner integrations to best serve the diverse needs of independent agencies who wish to customize their Insurtech stack.

"We're focused on making the commercial lines quoting and buying experience better for agents, and their small business customers," said Philip Charles-Pierre, CEO of Semsee. "Quoting is part of every agency's sales and renewal process to ensure they get the best value for their clients. We're excited to partner with HawkSoft to enable its agencies to automatically populate our system with prospect and client information, a key step in ensuring agents can obtain quotes as quickly and efficiently as possible."

"At HawkSoft, we have a laser-like focus on delivering the best customer experience. Our integration with Semsee provides important benefits for our customers, eliminating their need to re-key data and making the entire agency more productive in quoting and renewing commercial lines," said Rushang Shah, VP of Marketing for HawkSoft. "Most importantly, the Semsee solution enables agents to compete more effectively in today's market where policyholders demand rapid and real-time time information."

Mutual customers of HawkSoft and Semsee can enable integration today in HawkSoft's Marketplace which is available within the management system. To learn more, visit www.hawksoft.com/partners.

About Semsee:

Semsee simplifies and accelerates the small commercial quoting experience for independent agents, giving them more time to service their clients and grow revenue. Inspired by the promise of the original SEMCI initiative, Semsee combines advances in technology, workflow efficiencies and data and analytics to give agents fast, accurate quotes from multiple appointed carriers through a single-form submission. Semsee is backed by the D.E. Shaw group, a global investment and technology development firm. For more information visit: https://semsee.com.

About HawkSoft

Since 1995, HawkSoft is a leader in management systems for independent insurance agencies that want effective workflows and a delightful experience for staff and policyholders. Created by independent agents, HawkSoft continues to evolve as a cutting-edge system that powers thousands of agencies. HawkSoft offers the following promise to insurance agents: your investment in HawkSoft will pay for itself in the first year. Learn more about HawkSoft's unique father-and-son story at www.hawksoft.com/story.

