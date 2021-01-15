HawkSoft Commits to Remaining a Privately Owned Agency Management System

CANBY, Ore., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkSoft, a 25-year-old Insurtech company that develops an insurance agency management system, today reaffirmed its commitment to Independent Agents to remain an independent software developer. The company has grown organically without outside investors, which gives them the freedom to be answerable to just two stakeholders – customers and employees.



"Having been an independent agent in the past, I know how much the freedom of choice matters to agents who have made the commitment to offering their policyholders multiple options," said Paul Hawkins, CEO and co-founder of HawkSoft. "While the rest of the agency management system industry is disrupted by consolidations and acquisitions, HawkSoft is choosing the opposite path of sticking to our commitments to customers and remaining privately owned. We continue our product-driven focus towards delivering the best insurance technology platform for independent agents to run their businesses."



In 2020, HawkSoft set an industry-leading tone with interoperability. They opened the HawkSoft platform to work seamlessly with other Insurtech partners through API integrations. Current partner integrations can be found in HawkSoft's Marketplace at https://www.hawksoft.com/partners . There are many more coming in 2021.



"Much like your agency offers choice to your policyholders, we want to give agents the choice to customize their insurance technology stack with the tools and add-ons that best fit their agency's goals," says Paul Hawkins. "Most capabilities that agencies need are built right into the HawkSoft platform and are included at no additional cost. Agencies that wish to explore expanding outside of our current system can turn to our growing list of API partner integrations. Our partner program is among the most open and affordable in the industry. We want to work with partners who are committed to pushing the Independent Agent channel forward."



Data ownership has been a big discussion topic since HawkSoft opened their API for partners. Agents are increasingly concerned about who owns the data that agents and CSRs collect from policyholders. HawkSoft is among the only management system companies to make transparent their position in their terms and conditions. "The lines around data ownership have been blurred," says Paul Hawkins. "I want agents to know that HawkSoft does not claim nor wish to claim ownership of your hard-earned data. We also will not hold your data hostage to exit fees if your agency elects to move to another management system in the future." You can learn more about data ownership and HawkSoft's stance here: https://blog.hawksoft.com/3-questions-for-vendors-about-data



Since 1995, HawkSoft is a leader in management systems for independent insurance agencies that want effective workflows and a delightful experience for staff and policyholders. Created by independent agents, HawkSoft continues to evolve as a cutting-edge system that powers thousands of agencies. HawkSoft offers the following promise to insurance agents: your investment in HawkSoft will pay for itself in the first year. Learn more about HawkSoft's unique father-and-son story at www.hawksoft.com/story .

