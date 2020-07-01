HawkSoft Partners with BlueJay Reviews to Add Reputation Management Options for Independent Insurance Agencies

CANBY, Ore., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkSoft adds to its growing array of third-party partner integrations with their latest addition, Georgia-based BlueJay Reviews. The partner is a well-known player in online reputation management and is growing their presence in the P&C insurance industry by their partnership with HawkSoft.

BlueJay Reviews delivers a review monitoring, generation, and management SaaS service dedicated to helping small businesses (including insurance agencies) improve their online reputation and increase revenue by unleashing existing clients as powerful marketing vehicles. Mutual customers of HawkSoft and BlueJay Reviews will be able to automatically sync their agency's client database with BlueJay's reputation management program. Changes tracked on a client's policy in HawkSoft will trigger timely requests for reviews in BlueJay Reviews' platform. The integration also uploads contact information from HawkSoft, allowing it to flood seamlessly into BlueJay Reviews' workflows. Mutual customers can turn integration on in HawkSoft Marketplace.

"One of the goals of HawkSoft's Partner API initiative is to bring more freedom of choice to our agency partners, allowing them to choose the right insurance technology stack for their agency," said Rushang Shah, VP of Marketing at HawkSoft. "Our partnership with BlueJay Reviews adds to the choice our agencies have when shopping online reputation management services that work with HawkSoft. BlueJay Reviews brings experience from other industries and offers a very affordable way for agencies to grow their book of business from customer reviews and testimonials."

"We are excited to have our product integrate with HawkSoft," commented John Tolbert, who handles Business Development for BlueJay Reviews. "We understand that growing and maintaining a great online reputation is a key driver of success in the insurance industry. We look forward to helping agencies that use HawkSoft capture sentiments from raving customers and turn them into referrals."

Both companies share an understanding that relationships drive small business. This is especially true in the insurance world, where an agent's reputation and relationships within their communities directly relate to their success.

About HawkSoft

Since 1995, HawkSoft is a leader in management systems for independent insurance agencies that want effective workflows and a delightful experience for staff and policyholders. Created by independent agents, HawkSoft continues to evolve as a cutting-edge system that powers thousands of agencies. HawkSoft offers the following promise to insurance agents: your investment in HawkSoft will pay for itself in the first year. Learn more about HawkSoft's unique father-and-son story at www.hawksoft.com/story.

About BlueJay Reviews

BlueJay Reviews is dedicated to helping agencies get more business and build a solid online reputation by helping to turn customer reviews into increased revenue. Managing online reviews doesn't have to be so complicated, and when done properly it can make a huge impact on the bottom line. BlueJay Reviews provides agencies with the ability to generate new customer reviews efficiently and then easily manage, monitor, and market those reviews to help increase revenue and improve/maintain a good online reputation. Visit www.bluejayreviews.com/hawksoft to request more information.

