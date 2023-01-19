HawkSoft Partners with Input 1 to Enable Premium Finance, Billing, and Payments for Insurance Agencies

CANBY, Ore., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkSoft, an insurance technology provider of agency management systems, and Input 1, a leader of digital billing, payments, and premium finance solutions, announces a strategic partnership to enable premium collection functionality for HawkSoft agencies.

For over 30 years, Input 1 has perfected its comprehensive billing and payments platform that simplifies the complexities of the entire premium collection lifecycle. Over 125 carriers, managing general agents, finance companies, and thousands of insurance agents use Input 1 services to bill and collect premiums from their customers.

HawkSoft's agency management system has earned its success by building a central insurance platform that includes API-powered connectivity across the insurtech stack. HawkSoft focuses on providing independent insurance agencies with technology informed by real-world workflows that increase efficiency and revenue.

With the integration of premium finance and payments solution by Input 1, HawkSoft customers can offer digital premium financing, accept digital payments for pay-in-full policies, and set up recurring payments via credit, debit, and ACH — with data sourced directly from their management system. The integration eliminates double-entry in their shared workflows.

"One of our key goals is to support the unique approaches independent insurance agencies apply in running their businesses," said Rushang Shah, Chief Marketing Officer of HawkSoft. "We are happy to collaborate with Input 1 and welcome them to our ecosystem as a Solution Partner."

"Input 1 is thrilled about our partnership with HawkSoft. We look forward to being part of their ecosystem and delivering their customers a full spectrum of payment options on one platform," said Chris Farfaras, Executive Vice President and Chief Sales Officer at Input 1. "HawkSoft shares our commitment to improving productivity and adding value to the customer experience."

For more information on the HawkSoft and Input 1 partnership, visit https://www.hawksoft.com/partners.

About HawkSoft

Since 1995, HawkSoft has been a leader in management systems for independent insurance agencies that want effective workflows and a delightful experience for staff and policyholders. Created by independent agents, HawkSoft continues to evolve as a cutting-edge system that powers thousands of agencies. HawkSoft offers the following promise to insurance agents: your investment in HawkSoft will pay for itself in the first year. Learn more about HawkSoft's unique father-and-son story at www.hawksoft.com/story.

About Input 1

Input 1 is a leading provider of digital billing and payment solutions to insurance carriers, MGAs, banks, agencies, and premium finance companies in North America. Our software and cloud billing and payment solutions provide online access to more than one million agents, brokers, and policyholders annually.

Media Contacts

HawkSoft

Rushang Shah

HawkSoft

866-884-4680

[email protected]

Input 1

Marketing Department

1-888-882-2554, ext. 2135

[email protected]

SOURCE HawkSoft