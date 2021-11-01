HawkSoft Ranks #5 for Oregon Top Workplaces in Small Employers Category

CANBY, Ore., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oregon-based HawkSoft, developer of the HawkSoft agency platform for independent insurance agents, has been named to the Oregonian / OregonLive's list of Top Workplaces in Oregon this year for the seventh consecutive year. This year, the company ranked higher than ever at #5 in its category, Small Employers. Impressed by the company's long tenure and upward trajectory on the list, the Oregonian / OregonLive produced a special feature on HawkSoft, which can be found here.

Paul Hawkins [Image credit: Randy L. Rasmussen, The Oregonian/OregonLive]

The Top Workplaces list recognizes leading employers who have created a workplace environment and culture where employees love to work. Employers are ranked based on an independently administered employee survey that asks about multiple aspects of workplace culture.

HawkSoft credits its high employee satisfaction rates to the company's commitment to its core values, and the tight-knit all-for-one atmosphere amongst its employees, who are often referred to as the "HawkSoft family." HawkSoft Co-founder and CEO Paul Hawkins fondly recounts an employee telling him, "Other companies I've worked for in the past would tout their core values when you started, and then that's the last you heard of them. Here, I see it all the time in everything you do and all the decisions you make."

The company now has employees in 18 different states and expects to continue expanding throughout the USA after embracing a work-from-home model during the COVID-19 pandemic. While arrangements are made for those who prefer to work in the office in Canby, OR, HawkSoft learned that most employees felt higher job satisfaction and a better work-life balance when working from home, and thus plans to continue offering the option to its employees. This also frees the company to seek out the brightest talent irrespective of geographic boundaries.

"We're honored to be ranked so high on the Top Workplaces list this year," says Hawkins. "We owe our success to our fantastic employees. We're incredibly grateful for them, and glad that they love working at HawkSoft. We wouldn't be where we are today without the contribution of each of them."

About HawkSoft:

Since 1995, HawkSoft is a leader in management systems for independent insurance agencies that want effective workflows and a delightful experience for staff and policyholders. Created by independent agents, HawkSoft continues to evolve as a cutting-edge system that powers thousands of agencies. HawkSoft offers the following promise to insurance agents: your investment in HawkSoft will pay for itself in the first year. Learn more about HawkSoft's unique father-and-son story at www.hawksoft.com/story.

Media Contacts:

HawkSoft

Rushang Shah

VP, Marketing

866-884-4680

[email protected]

SOURCE HawkSoft

Related Links

http://www.hawksoft.com/story

