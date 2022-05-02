HawkSoft Welcomes ePayPolicy as First Referral Partner in Digital Payment Space

Independent agencies have easier access to the digital payment processing platform

CANBY, Ore., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkSoft, the Oregon-based agency management system, forms Referral Partner relationships to highlight helpful companies and services that support independent insurance agencies. ePayPolicy has become the first digital payment provider to receive this distinction.

ePayPolicy's insurance-built payment platform helps agencies accept payments online to speed up receivables, bind policies faster, and provide a seamless user experience to insureds. HawkSoft has worked directly with ePayPolicy to map its payment portals with HawkLink – a Google Chrome extension that bridges data from the HawkSoft management system to web forms. An agent can use HawkLink to populate policy data from HawkSoft into ePayPolicy's web forms. The companies are also coordinating on other efficient workflows to simplify how their systems can seamlessly work together.

"Digital payment is more than today's reality, it's today's standard. Policyholders are consumers, and they're used to paying by credit card or ACH," said ePayPolicy CEO Mark Engles. "With HawkSoft and ePayPolicy, you can combine a best-in-class management system and a payment solution that seamlessly integrate. Your accounting team will thank you," concluded Engels.

"Our industry has pushed going paperless since the slogan was, 'Paper free by '83'," recalls Paul Hawkins, CEO and co-founder of HawkSoft, "but it takes technology like ePayPolicy to complete that long process. Clients don't want to stop by the agency to drop off a check, they want to pay online just like they do for their Amazon orders or mortgage payments." Hawkins continues, "Digital Direct Carriers have leveraged this convenience for years – independent insurance agents can use it to eliminate one of the few advantages the direct writers offer."

HawkSoft customers will receive three months free when they engage ePayPolicy's services. Learn more at: https://epay3.typeform.com/to/fonauk2t

About HawkSoft

Since 1995, HawkSoft is a leader in management systems for independent insurance agencies that want effective workflows and a delightful experience for staff and policyholders. Created by independent agents, HawkSoft continues to evolve as a cutting-edge system that powers thousands of agencies. HawkSoft offers the following promise to insurance agents: your investment in HawkSoft will pay for itself in the first year. Learn more about HawkSoft's unique father-and-son story at www.hawksoft.com/story.

About ePayPolicy

Since its founding in 2014, ePayPolicy has become one of the market-leading E&S-focused solutions, serving over 5,000 customers, processing over $1 billion in payments monthly, and leading in customer satisfaction with customer ratings nearly 5x higher than the market average.

