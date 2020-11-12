Haws Hires President From Board Of Directors

SPARKS, Nev., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It is with great pride and excitement that Haws Corporation announces the hiring of Board Member, Chuck Gruber, as President. Gruber is the first Haws Corporation President from outside of the founding family, dating back to1906.

"Chuck's contributions to the Corporation as a Board member were significant and insightful from his first meeting. His curiosity, energy and enthusiasm brought a new perspective to the Board and his decision to come on as President, to lead the organization, brings us an opportunity to reach new levels of performance," said Tom White, Chairman, CEO, and former President of Haws Corporation.

Gruber's established track record of organizational growth, development of leading industrial solutions, and global expansion into new markets dovetails with Haws' global growth agenda. Haws aims to expand current markets with new product offerings, enhanced value propositions, and expand the Haws global footprint with proven product lines.

A Chemical Engineering graduate of the New Jersey Institute of Technology - exactly 25 years after his dad - Gruber received his MBA from Temple University in Philadelphia PA.

Gruber, a long-established leader in the safety corridor, began his career at Rohm and Haas Corporation followed by executive posts at Elemica, GAF, Cannon Equipment and Safe Reflections. In all his roles, his attention to safety resulted in significant, sometimes double-digit improvement in on-site safety metrics within weeks of his arrival.

Since 1906, Haws has been committed to inventing, designing and manufacturing hydration products as well as standardized and customized emergency response products. With more than 8,000 distribution locations and 250 employees worldwide, Haws provides continuous focus on quality, service, reliability, and complete solution support. Headquartered in Sparks, Nevada, USA, Haws is globally represented with locations in Switzerland, Germany, Singapore, India, and Brazil. For more information on Haws, visit www.Hawsco.com.

