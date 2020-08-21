HawsGoodwin Wealth Named to the Inc. 5000 List

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HawsGoodwin Wealth, a Nashville area financial planning and investment management firm, was named to the annual Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. The 2020 honorees have been very competitive within their markets, and the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior years' lists.

Nashville Firm Included for First Time Among America's Fastest Growing Private Companies and Maintains Position on Financial Times Top Registered Investment Advisers List

"We are thrilled to be included on this prestigious list," said CEO Art Haws, CFP®. "Our primary focus has always been on providing the best possible service to the clients who depend on us. The growth for which we've been recognized is extremely gratifying as it has primarily come through referrals from trusting, satisfied clients and other business professionals in Tennessee."

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," said Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

The 2020 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019. To qualify, companies had to meet the following requirements:

Must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016

U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent as of Dec. 31, 2019 (not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies) as of Dec. 31, 2019

(not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies) as of Have a minimum revenue of $100,000 in 2016 and $2 million in 2019

The complete list can be found at www.INC.com/Inc5000.

HawsGoodwin was also named to the Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers for the second consecutive year. This list recognizes top independent RIA firms from across the United States.

The seventh annual FT 300 list is produced independently by Ignites Research, a division of Money-Media, Inc., on behalf of Financial Advisor. RIA firms that met a minimum set of criteria were eligible to apply for consideration. Applicants were then graded on six factors: assets under management (AUM), AUM growth rate, years in existence, advanced industry credentials of the firm's advisers, online accessibility and compliance records. No fees or other considerations were required of those RIAs that applied for the FT 300.

The complete list can be found at www.FT.com/reports/300-Top-Investment-Advisers.

ABOUT HAWSGOODWIN WEALTH

HawsGoodwin Wealth, LLC is an independently owned and operated, SEC Registered Investment Advisory firm based in Franklin, TN. Founded in 2008 by Art Haws and Cam Goodwin, the firm serves as a fiduciary to individuals, families and businesses, committed to helping them achieve their financial goals, protect and grow their assets, and live their best life. HawsGoodwin was named to the 2020 edition of the Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers which recognizes top independent firms from across the United States (this is the seventh annual FT 300 list and HawsGoodwin has earned a spot on the list for two consecutive years). The firm has more than $500 million in client assets under management. For more information, visit www.HawsGoodwin.com.

The Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers is an independent listing produced annually by the Financial Times (July 2020). The FT 300 is based on data gathered from RIA firms, regulatory disclosures, and the FT's research. The listing reflected each practice's performance in six primary areas: assets under management, asset growth, compliance record, years in existence, credentials and online accessibility. This award does not evaluate the quality of services provided to clients and is not indicative of the practice's future performance. Neither the RIA firms nor their employees pay a fee to The Financial Times in exchange for inclusion in the FT 300.

HawsGoodwin Wealth, LLC is an independent investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about HawsGoodwin, including our investment strategies, fees and objectives, can be found in our Form ADV Part 2, which is available upon request.

