Hawthorne Global Aviation Services Available to Discuss Maintenance Service for Embraer Phenom, Legacy and Praetor Product Lines at NBAA-BACE

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawthorne Global Aviation Services, LLC ("Hawthorne"), a designated Embraer Authorized Service Center for over 15 years, will have knowledgeable maintenance staff on hand at this year's National Business Aviation Association Conference to discuss how we can best meet your Embraer product line service needs.

With our recent expansion of our authorized service center to include the Phenom and Praetor product lines, we are one of the most experienced MRO service providers in the northeast. We have Embraer factory trained technicians on staff, and can accommodate drop in repairs and scheduled inspections. We have full avionics and interior repair/modification options on site.

Hawthorne has a dedicated AOG response team that can reach any part of the northeast including New England, Long Island and the NY metro area 24 hours per day to support your flight operations.

Chris Zarzano, Director Of Maintenance said, "We look forward to welcoming our customers to our booth at the Titan Fuels exhibit (#2031) to explain in detail all of our expanded capabilities as well as our new incentives for first time visitors to our facility."

Please feel free to come by booth #2031 and discuss how Hawthorne can help you meet your aircraft service needs. We look forward to seeing you in Las Vegas.

About Hawthorne Global Aviation Services

Hawthorne Global Aviation Services is a premier provider of general aviation services, with a rich history in the industry dating back to 1932. Hawthorne operates six premier Fixed Based Operators (FBO), at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Islip, NY (KISP), Cobb County International Airport in Atlanta, GA. (KRYY), Chicago Executive Airport in Chicago, IL (KPWK), Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Eau Claire, WI (KEAU), Tuscaloosa Regional Airport in Tuscaloosa, AL (KTCL) and Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, IA (KSUX). Its Long Island MacArthur Airport FBO in Islip, NY (KISP) offers private jet charter, maintenance and avionics; the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Eau Claire, WI. (KEAU) FBO offers private jet charter and maintenance and the Tuscaloosa Regional Airport FBO in Tuscaloosa, AL. (KTCL) offers private jet maintenance. For more information on Hawthorne Global Aviation Services, please visit www.hawthorne.aero .

