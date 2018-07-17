Hawthorne Sweeps Up 21 Awards In 2nd Half of 2018 Honoring Creative Work and Agency Accolades

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawthorne, a creative, analytics and technology-driven advertising agency, announced today that it has won 21 creative and corporate awards in the second half of 2018, bringing its total awards for the year to an impressive 51. The awards were granted by four different organizations and recognized 12 different Hawthorne campaigns for 9 different clients. In addition, CEO and owner Jessica Hawthorne-Castro was honored with two awards for her leadership. These accolades reflect Hawthorne's unparalleled standing within the advertising industry and the high-quality, measurable impact of its work.

Hawthorne combines brand strategy, data analytics and response advertising to create memorable campaigns that deliver results. The agency is known for its innovative vision, rigorous accountability, and commitment to its clients, and this excellence is consistently recognized by peers and industry leaders.

"With every campaign, we aim to help our clients achieve their goals through meticulously crafted, data-driven creative and media campaigns," said CEO and owner Jessica Hawthorne-Castro. "Hawthorne won 59 awards in 2017 and we are thrilled to maintain these high standards and achievements year after year."

Creative Awards

Davey Awards

The Davey Awards honor the best in Web, Design, Video, Advertising, Mobile & Social from small agencies worldwide. This year, Hawthorne racked up 8 Davey Awards.

Gold: Commercial Campaign

"With HomeAdvisor" for HomeAdvisor

Silver: Commercial Campaign

"Chalkboard" for Angie's List



"Too Much Information" for Credit One

Silver: Video for Online Advertising & Marketing

" EverPure " for L'Oreal

" for L'Oreal Silver: Consumer Products/Services for Commercials

"Revitalift" for L'Oreal



"Elvive Protein Recharge" for L'Oreal



"Roof to Foundation" for LeafFilter



"Confessions of a Crafter" for Craftsy

Galaxy Award

Hawthorne received 2 Galaxy Awards, which serve as an international competition for product and service marketing. They are presented by MerComm, the world's only independent awards organization dedicated to defining the standards of excellence in the communications fields.

Bronze: Advertising: Single

"Revitalift" TV Ad for L'Oreal

Bronze: Video Campaign

"EverPure" Digital Video for L'Oreal

W3 Awards

Hawthorne received 1 W3 Award, which honor websites, online advertising & marketing, mobile sites/apps, video, and social.

Silver: Social Video Campaign

"Influencer" for thredUp

dotCOMM Awards

This year, Hawthorne won 5 dotCOMM awards, which honor excellence in web creativity and digital communication.

Platinum: Online Ad Campaign

"EverPure" for L'Oreal

Gold: Video for the Web Short Form

"Roof to Foundation" for LeafFilter



"Summer Moments" for SanDisk

Gold: Microsites

"Points of Light" for Gemmy

Honorable Mention: Online Ad Campaign

"Influencer" for thredUp

Honorable Mention: Website; Business to Consumer

"Points of Light" Dual Microsite for Gemmy

Corporate Awards

Stevie Awards

For her leadership at Hawthorne, Jessica Hawthorne Castro received two Stevie® Awards for Women in Business. The Stevie® Awards are the world's premier business awards. They were created in 2002 to honor and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide.

Bronze: Woman of The Year – Advertising, Marketing & Public Relations

Bronze: Young Female Entrepreneur of the Year

Female CEO of the Year: CEO World Awards

This award honors the achievements and positive contributions of CEOs worldwide.

Finance Monthly CEO Awards

Inclusion within these awards directly ties back to those who exemplify the best in leadership.

Business Women of the Year: CEO Today Magazine

With this recognition, Jessica Hawthorne-Castro is celebrated as a female entrepreneur and CEO who continues to lead and influence her respective industry.

These awards follow the 30 awards Hawthorne won in the first half of 2018, including 7 Telly Awards, 11 Hermes Creative Awards, 4 ASTRID Awards, and eight Communicator Awards.

About Hawthorne:

Hawthorne, a creative, analytics and technology-driven advertising agency, specializes in strategic planning, creative development, production, media planning, buying and analytics, and campaign management for integrated marketing campaigns. With nearly 30 years of proven excellence, the agency combines persuasive brand messaging with best-in-class analytic systems to create accountable, high performance advertising campaigns. Hawthorne helps brands efficiently target their consumers, improve cost per acquisition, optimize the lifetime value of a brand's customers, and even drive consumer response to key retail outlets or corporate locations. As a leading analytic and data driven, accountable brand advertising agency, Hawthorne specializes in integrated campaign solutions. The company offers a full suite of integrated solutions with creative, media, digital and mobile services. Hawthorne maintains brand integrity and metrics to efficiently and effectively optimize the results of its clients' integrated media budgets via leading edge and proven data analytics. Hawthorne has developed successful award-winning campaigns for countless Fortune 500 brands. Please visit www.hawthornedirect.com and http://www.linkedin.com/company/hawthorne-direct for more information.

Contact:

Chellsy Costello

(215) 933-9627

ccostello@sspr.com

SOURCE Hawthorne

Related Links

http://www.hawthornedirect.com/

