Hawthorne wins 6 awards for creative and company culture in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawthorne, a creative, analytics and technology-driven advertising agency, announced today that it has won a series of corporate and creative awards for its work in the Los Angeles area, including recognition as a semifinalist as EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Greater Los Angeles. These awards highlight Hawthorne's continued success not only for its clients, but also as a bold and innovative influencer in leadership and marketing.

EY named Jessica Hawthorne-Castro, Chairman and CEO of Hawthorne, as a semifinalist in the Entrepreneur Of The Year category for Greater Los Angeles. As the world's most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs, Entrepreneur Of The Year recognizes business leaders who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities. It celebrates the unstoppable entrepreneurs transforming the world.

The Los Angeles Business Journal also honored Hawthorne-Castro as an 'Elite Marketer' and included her in the Most Influential Marketers in Southern California list, which spotlights the people, companies and transactions that have an outsized impact on the business community. For the agency's creative work, Hawthorne received a Bronze ADDY Award in Los Angeles for its Credit One Bank advertising campaign. Hawthorne was also named as a finalist for the 2019 Los Angeles Business Journal CTO Awards, which honor the accomplishments of Los Angeles' finest tech leadership minds. Further, Jessica Hawthorne-Castro was named as a President's Award Finalist in the Women of Influence Awards in Orange County, which recognize women who lead the way in business, industry and enterprise, along with the organizations and individuals that champion women leaders.

Above all, Hawthorne was proud to again be named a Great Place to Work®, which certifies organizations that have created exceptional workplaces and prioritize the satisfaction, loyalty, and well-being of their employees. The emphasis on employee and corporate culture supports the many dozens of awards that Hawthorne has won in recent years for its creative work, leadership and influence, and company culture.

About Hawthorne:

Hawthorne, a creative, analytics and technology-driven advertising agency, specializes in strategic planning, creative development, production, media planning, buying and analytics, and campaign management for integrated marketing campaigns. With nearly 30 years of proven excellence, the agency combines persuasive brand messaging with best-in-class analytic systems to create accountable, high performance advertising campaigns. Hawthorne helps brands efficiently target their consumers, improve cost per acquisition, optimize the lifetime value of a brand's customers, and even drive consumer response to key retail outlets or corporate locations. As a leading analytic and data driven, accountable brand advertising agency, Hawthorne specializes in integrated campaign solutions. The company offers a full suite of integrated solutions with creative, media, digital and mobile services. Hawthorne maintains brand integrity and metrics to efficiently and effectively optimize the results of its clients' integrated media budgets via leading edge and proven data analytics. Hawthorne has developed successful award-winning campaigns for countless Fortune 500 brands. Please visit www.hawthornedirect.com and http://www.linkedin.com/company/hawthorne-direct for more information.

