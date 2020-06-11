Haydon Building Corp Leads The Nation In Providing Healthy Work Environments As The Country Comes Back Online And To The Workplace

A HealthyVerify Certification is the gold standard for businesses to demonstrate their commitment to reducing the risk of infectious disease transmission by implementing some of the world's most in-depth procedures aimed at providing a healthier environment.

Leading Haydon's frontline efforts is Safety Director, Matt Gilliland. "Throughout every obstacle there is something to be learned and a positive outlook to be shared," said Gilliland. "Haydon has re-engineered the way it operates on jobsites to limit exposure in the field and further protect our team, construction partners and owners from negative impact associated with the pandemic."

"With this Certification, Haydon has truly demonstrated its leadership in the construction industry by caring enough about safety and going above and beyond standard protocol to create a healthier work environment," said Dr. Ana Moran, M.D., Medical Director at HealthyVerify and Infectious Disease Control at Barrow Neurological Institute.

"This virus has forced us all to look at how we do business. In its wake, we have become unified in our efforts to minimize its impacts while also bringing us together both as a company and community," says Katie Haydon Perry, Executive Vice President of Haydon. "Haydon is more than a company; it's a family banded together through experience. Stronger and better connected we will move forward to meet the many needs of our clients."

Haydon Building Corp

Haydon Building Corp is one of the largest general contractors in the southwest with the unique ability to provide turnkey solutions to our clients through our commercial building, heavy civil, and landscape construction services. We provide Construction Management at Risk (CMAR), Design-Build, and General Contracting services for both the public and private sectors. Headquartered in Phoenix, Haydon was founded in 1991 and has grown to over 450 employees with annual revenues of nearly $300 million. For more information visit www.haydonbc.com.

