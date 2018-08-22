Hayes Software Systems Named an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Privately Held Company for the Fourth Time

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hayes Software Systems, the leading inventory control software company for school districts, is proud to announce that Inc. magazine has named Hayes to its 37th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within America's independent businesses.

This marks the fourth time Hayes has appeared on the Inc. 5000 list. Of the thousands of companies that are considered for the Inc. 5000, only a fraction appears on the list more than once and only one in six have made the list four times.

"To be included on the Inc. 5000 list for the fourth time is an incredible honor," said Matt Winebright, CEO and president of Hayes. "It's been our privilege for the past 28 years to help schools efficiently manage their inventory. For a company of our age to have such consistently strong growth is a testament to our customer-focused approach. The reality is that the larger we grow, the more schools we can positively impact. This milestone is a testament to this team's unwavering passion to ensure children have the learning materials needed to be successful."

Hayes's growth over the three-year period was further buoyed through an acquisition by private equity firm Transition Capital Partners (TCP) in early 2017. TCP leadership has provided strategic direction crucial to Hayes' innovation in the industry. Hayes continues to invest in the best possible solutions while maintaining an unwavering commitment to customers.

About Hayes Software Systems

By offering SaaS software and services tailor-made for the unique needs of education professionals for over 28 years, Hayes has helped nearly 8,000 schools, including 35 of the largest 100 districts in the country, implement asset management solutions.

Hayes is a privately held company specializing in asset management software and consulting services to support K-12 mobile and fixed assets as well as instructional material accountability. While primarily servicing K-12 school systems, Hayes also has customers in higher education, state agencies and government entities.

About Inc. 5000

Inc. Magazine publishes its Inc. 5000 list annually. The 2018 Inc. 5000 list ranks the fastest-growing, private companies in America based on percent revenue growth from 2014 to 2017. The Inc. 5000 list is unique in that companies cannot inherit their way onto it. Rather, the recognition must be earned through genuine entrepreneurial achievement. Learn more about the Inc. 5000 List on Inc. Magazine's website.

For more information, visit www.hayessoft.com.

