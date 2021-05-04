Hayes Thomas PLC Builds New Commercial Building Rooted in Family Tradition

The law firm's new space is located at 1818 20th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37212 which is the midpoint between Vanderbilt Law School and Belmont College of Law, allowing the firm to continue its academic-inspired environment. Among many other unique custom features, the entire roof of the building will be an environmentally-friendly "green roof" which will also boast a custom-designed outdoor event space. The green roof is believed to be the first such roof in the Hillsboro Village area and exemplifies the firm's commitment to a long-term sustainable future.

Founding member Larry Hayes, Jr. has deep family roots to this particular property as the land was once owned by his great grandfather, Oliver Bliss Hayes, a prominent Nashville lawyer and minister, who had conveyed the land to his daughter, Adelicia Acklen, in order for her to construct Belmont Mansion. Hayes explains his enthusiasm for relocating the practice to the site, "After three decades of growing a practice here in Nashville, I wanted the new and permanent location to have significance and meaning behind it. Since the land was once owned by my great grandfather, this location not only has sentimental value to me, but also is an exciting and welcomed change for our entire team. Hillsboro Village has always been one of my favorite neighborhoods in the city and it is central to all other areas in town. We are looking forward to enjoying our new space with its great accessibility to both Vanderbilt Law School and Belmont College of Law."

On the welcomed growth the firm has achieved over the years, including their dedication to serving the Nashville community for years to come, founding member, Rachel Thomas shared, "Our team is dedicated to continuing to serve the Nashville community wholeheartedly through our work with passion and integrity. We are extremely proud of the practice we have built over the years and we are looking forward to our continued growth in our new location."

Hayes Thomas PLC has gained the reputation as one of the leading and most well-established divorce boutique law firms in the city and its two founding members have over 40 years of combined legal experience handling the most challenging divorce actions.

Hayes Thomas PLC focuses on divorce matters typically involving large estates and complex financial issues. Hayes Thomas PLC has handled a variety of high-profile, complicated divorce cases and has represented a myriad of country music celebrities, professional athletes, healthcare executives, venture capitalists, business owners, attorneys, doctors, and many other professionals at both the trial and appellate levels. To learn more about Hayes Thomas PLC visit their website here: https://hayesthomas.law

